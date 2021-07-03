Bennett to seek state Senate seat, Scheetz pivots to seeking House seat

CEDAR RAPIDS — In a game of political musical chairs, what was shaping up as a three-way race for the Democratic nomination in Iowa Senate 33 now looks to be a two-person race, with one of the candidates opting instead to run for an open House seat in southeast Cedar Rapids.

After Rep. Liz Bennett formally entered the race for the seat now held by Sen. Rob Hogg, a fellow Democrat who is not seeking re-election in 2022, community organizer Sammi Scheetz announced Thursday morning he would withdraw from the race and seek the party’s nomination for Bennett’s southeast Cedar Rapids House 65 seat.

His decision was based on his respect for Bennett and belief “she will be an excellent member of the Iowa Senate.”

Bennett, who had said earlier in the week that she was exploring a bid for Hogg’s Senate seat, announced her decision at a Linn County Democratic Party meeting Wednesday evening.

“Iowans deserve a fair shot,” Bennett said. “The basic agreement in our society is that if you work hard, you should be able to succeed. Too many Iowans struggle with low wages, high medical costs, and underfunded public schools. I’m running for Senate because now, more than ever, everyday Iowans need an experienced, progressive voice fighting for them.”