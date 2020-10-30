Biden returns to Iowa, pledges to be a president for all Americans

Perhaps motivated by those polling numbers, the presidential candidates have suddenly shown interest in Iowa after skipping it the entire summer. In addition to Friday’s event being Biden’s first trip to Iowa during the general election campaign, Trump only made his first general election campaign stop here just two weeks ago.

Vice President Mike Pence has been a more frequent campaign visitor to Iowa, including an event earlier this week.

“In 2008 and 2012 you placed your trust in Barack Obama and me, and we worked for you, for the entire country,” Biden told the crowd. “Well I’ll do it again in 2020.”

Biden, who also had events scheduled Friday in Minnesota and Wisconsin, reiterated his campaign pledge to serve as a president that represents the entire country, not just those who vote for him. He said his campaign welcomes a broad spectrum of political ideologies.

“I’m running as a proud Democrat, but I will govern as an American president,” Biden said. “I will work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do. In my administration, there will be no red states or blue states, just the United States of America.

“Folks, I mean this from the bottom of my heart: that’s the job of a president, a duty to care for everyone, to heal.”