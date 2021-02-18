Bill would have Iowa join other states in requiring Pledge of Allegiance in school

“Our kids might ask whether our republic can last when many of our leaders refuse to denounce those who subvert our democracy,” the University of Iowa law professor said. “They might ask how can we be one nation indivisible if those in power pass election laws to suppress the votes of their fellow Americans. They might ask whether we have liberty and justice for all if transgender people are denied their liberties and Black Iowans are more than 10 times more likely to be incarcerated than whites.”

That may provide a lesson in what makes America great, Nordman said.

“We can be on complete opposite sides of the political spectrum,” he said. “We can disagree. We can have those debates. But at the end of the day, we all know we’re united under one flag.”

Rep. Charlie McConkey, D-15, on Wednesday told the Nonpareil he voted in favor of the bill Tuesday evening; however, he noted that he views such action to be futile when he believes there are many bills that should be prioritized well before File 415.

“I think it’s a waste of our time,” McConkey said. “I voted yes, of course, I’ve said the Pledge of Allegiance all my life, I do it every morning here (at the Capitol) and did it every morning at school … And the schools I’ve visited in Council Bluffs were doing it too.