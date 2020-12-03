Bluffs legislators given leadership roles in House, Senate

Other Bluffs legislative members filling leadership roles echoed Dawson’s sentiment regarding having the opportunity to directly impact their voting base through work on their respective committees.

After a lengthy hiatus, Siegrist said he’s excited to return to the House and once again make a splash. Prior to stepping away in 2002, Siegrist was a seasoned Des Moines veteran, serving nine Legislative terms, which included spending three years as House majority leader and two as the body’s speaker.

Making his return, Siegrist noted how he simply wanted to be placed on a committee where Grassley thought he could accomplish the most.

“To be honest, when they were talking to me about committee assignments and being a vice chair, I said to just put me wherever they needed me the most, just because I’ve really done all that before,” Siegrist said. “And a committee dealing with local government is an important committee ... I’m absolutely happy to be vice chair of the committee.

Also looking forward to their upcoming roles are Jacobsen and McConkey.

Jacobsen said the opportunity to play a leading role on a committee dealing exclusively with government oversight is something he had his eye on for some time.