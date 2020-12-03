Bluffs legislators given leadership roles in House, Senate

Several Bluffs legislators are slated to fill standing committee leadership positions when the 89th General Assembly kicks off the second week in January.
This week, it was announced Republican District 16 Rep. Brent Siegrist will serve as the vice chair of the House Local Government Committee; Republican District 22 Rep. Jon Jacobsen will serve as vice chair of the House Government Oversight Committee; and District 8 Sen. Dan Dawson will serve as next year’s chair for the Senate Ways & Means Committee, which handles all legislation relating to tax code changes and updates.
Final appointments were made by House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, and Senate President Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny.
In addition, Democratic District 15 Rep. Charlie McConkey of Council Bluffs will serve as one of four assistant House minority leaders.
“I am honored to be appointed as the chair of the Ways & Means Committee in the Iowa Senate,” Dawson said through a prepared statement. “Reducing Iowa’s income taxes will put western Iowa at a more competitive advantage with our neighbors across the river and that policy has been one of my top priorities since running for office.
“I am grateful to be in a position to make changes to improve our state and make it more attractive for both small businesses and working families.”
Other Bluffs legislative members filling leadership roles echoed Dawson’s sentiment regarding having the opportunity to directly impact their voting base through work on their respective committees.
After a lengthy hiatus, Siegrist said he’s excited to return to the House and once again make a splash. Prior to stepping away in 2002, Siegrist was a seasoned Des Moines veteran, serving nine Legislative terms, which included spending three years as House majority leader and two as the body’s speaker.
Making his return, Siegrist noted how he simply wanted to be placed on a committee where Grassley thought he could accomplish the most.
“To be honest, when they were talking to me about committee assignments and being a vice chair, I said to just put me wherever they needed me the most, just because I’ve really done all that before,” Siegrist said. “And a committee dealing with local government is an important committee ... I’m absolutely happy to be vice chair of the committee.
Also looking forward to their upcoming roles are Jacobsen and McConkey.
Jacobsen said the opportunity to play a leading role on a committee dealing exclusively with government oversight is something he had his eye on for some time.
“When they asked us for our (committee) wish list, this is the one I put in,” Jacobsen said. “So I am absolutely just thrilled … I simply believe that it’s the most important committee in the entire legislature because there is so much oversight that needs to be done.
“ … Are we transparent? What are the numbers? What’s the data showing? So, government oversight really makes all entities of state government accountable.”
Serving as one of four Democratic assistant minority leaders in the House, McConkey said one of his priorities is helping some of the less-seasoned representatives find their footing, aiding them however he can.
“It’s an honor to have the caucus elect me, it’s something I was interested in,” McConkey said. “And the reason why is because I’m the only Democrat in all of southwest Iowa elected on the state level. And this could be a unique position to represent Council Bluffs and Carter Lake and western Iowa.
“In the leadership we need someone from the western part of the state, so I felt that was greatly important.”
The new legislative session kicks off Jan. 11 in Des Moines. Additional committee positions are expected to be finalized within the next few days, according to Siegrist.
