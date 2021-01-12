Boomers dominate, minorities double but still scarce in new Iowa Legislature

Generation X is the closest to challenging the Boomers’ majority: those born between 1965 and 1980 make up 29% of the House and 43% of the Senate.

Bookending the generational spectrum, Iowa has three members of the Silent Generation (born between 1928 and 1945) and two members of the youngest generation, Gen Z (born after 1996).

The oldest state lawmaker is 80-year-old Sen. Julian Garrett, a Republican from Indianola.

The youngest is 22-year-old Rep. Carter Nordman, a Republican from Adel.

The average age of Iowa’s state lawmakers is just shy of 55, and more than a quarter are grandparents.

DIVERSITY

The Iowa Legislature will be twice as racially and ethnically diverse as it was during the previous two years, although it did not take much to raise that bar. The number of minority state lawmakers doubled from just four to eight serving in the current Iowa Legislature, all in the Iowa House.

The Iowa Senate remains 100% white.

That leaves Iowa minorities under-represented in their state capitol: just 5% of Iowa state lawmakers are non-white, while three times that — roughly 15% — of Iowa’s population is non-white, according to U.S. Census data.