Branstad back on the trail, but for others; six-term GOP Iowa governor says he won’t run again

He served four terms as governor from 1983-99. Then after 12 years in business and president of Des Moines University, he was elected again in 2010 and 2014.

“Kim Reynolds has learned everything I taught her and improved on it,” Branstad said about his lieutenant governor, who stepped in when he became ambassador in 2017 and was elected to the governorship in 2018. “So I want to do everything I can to support her and the job that she’s doing as governor. I want to make sure she’s got a legislature that will continue to work with her.”

Democrats picked up six seats in the Iowa House in the 2018 midterm elections, but failed to take control of the chamber and regain a seat at the lawmaking table — controlled after the 2016 general election by Republicans.

Democrats now hold 47 of the 100 seats in the Iowa House and are trying to flip enough on Nov. 3 to take control.

“I would say I’m cautiously optimistic,” state Rep. Todd Prichard of Charles City, House Democratic leader, said in an interview earlier this month. “We know that the House is definitely in play, and we know that we’re competitive.”

Branstad said that under Republican rule, Reynolds and the Legislature have improved the state’s fiscal strength and continued to diversify the Iowa economy.

“I’m proud of my work and I’m proud of the role that I played, but my role is in the past,” Branstad said. “I just want to do all I can to support the people that are working so hard for the state in the present.”