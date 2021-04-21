Budget bill reveals Iowa GOP differences

DES MOINES — It appears a state budget bill dealing with health and human services could become a flash point between Republicans in the Iowa House and Iowa Senate as they work to close out the legislative session.

Senate Republicans are pushing for a state takeover of mental-health funding currently supported by local property taxes, and creation of an asset verification system for food assistance recipients — ideas that have not caught fire across the Capitol rotunda with their House GOP compatriots.

Policy bills dealing with both those proposed changes were passed earlier this session by Senate Republicans but were not taken up by the House. So senators have inserted the issues in a fiscal 2022 budget bill that is among the “must-do” legislation that has to be adopted before lawmakers adjourn for the year. The new fiscal year begins July 1.

“We’ve already passed the policy out of the Senate so this is just following that policy,” said Sen. Mark Costello, R-Imogene, co-chair of the Health & Human Services Subcommittee, who will manage Senate Study Bill 1267 when it comes this week before the Senate Appropriations Committee. “We are trying to be consistent. We’ve done the policy, we want to fund it.”