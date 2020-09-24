Campaign almanac: Ads continue to fill Iowa airwaves

Ernst, a freshman Republican U.S. Senator, faces Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield in Iowa’s competitive and high-stakes U.S. Senate race.

At a recent town hall event, Ernst was asked whether she believes COVID-related deaths are being inflated, a debunked conspiracy that alleges hospitals are artificially inflating the numbers in order to receive more federal funding. In response, Ernst also cast doubt on the numbers.

The ad (youtu.be/x_4h07sZ9k8) features Ames physician Dr. Kristy Calland.

“Sen. Ernst, these deaths are real. You’re spreading lies that attack frontline health care workers like me,” Calland says in the ad. “The fact that you believe this shows just how much you’ve changed.”

The Senate Majority PAC is the political arm of U.S. Senate Democrats.

ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP TARGETS ERNST: LCV Victory Fund, the political arm of the League of Conservation Voters, is counting Ernst among its “Dirty Dozen,” candidates the group is targeting for their opposition to environmental policies the group supports.