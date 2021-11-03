Campaign Almanac: Branstad endorses Grassley

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:

BRANSTAD ENDORSES GRASSLEY: Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad endorsed fellow Republican and longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley. In an op-ed written for the Ames Tribune, Branstad referred to Grassley’s efforts during the 1980s farm crisis.

“All these years later, Chuck Grassley is still the best advocate Iowa could ask for when it comes to creating opportunity and opening markets for Iowa farmers, producers and job creators,” Branstad wrote.

The 88-year-old Grassley is running for his eighth six-year term in the U.S. Senate. He faces a primary challenge from attorney and state legislator Jim Carlin of Sioux City, and the Democratic primary includes four candidates.

UNION ENDORSES FINKENAUER: The Northwest Iowa Building Trades endorsed Abby Finkenauer in the Democratic primary for Iowa’s U.S. Senate race.