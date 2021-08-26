Campaign Almanac: Fitzgerald endorses Finkenauer

Among them are Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville of Coralville, Cedar Rapids City Council members Ashley Vanorny, Dale Todd and Pat Loeffler, Marion City Council members Will Brandt and Colette Atkins, Ely Mayor and Council Members Eldy Miller, Kay Hale, Judy Wery, Ely City Council and Ben Symonds, Hiawatha City Council members Dick Olson, Aime Wichtendahl and Rob Archibald, Bertram City Council member Bill Mulholland, and Robins mayor and council member Chuck Hinz and Dick Pilcher.

BOHANNON RAISES $100K: Christina Bohannon, the newly announced Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, announced her campaign raised more than $100,000 in its first 24 hours.

Bohannon is the first Democrat to announce her candidacy in the 2nd District, which is currently represented by Republican freshman Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

STATEHOUSE ENDORSEMENT: EMILY’s List, a national organization that works to get pro-choice women elected to public office, endorsed Democrat Andrea Phillips in a special election for a seat in the Iowa House.

Phillips is running against Michael Bousselot in House District 37, which is in Ankeny. The vacancy was created with the recent passing of former Rep. John Landon. The special election is September 14.