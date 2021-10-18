Campaign Almanac: Grassley raises more than $820K

GROUP ENDORSES AXNE: Vote Mama, a new PAC devoted to helping Democratic mothers, has endorsed U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa. Axne has not yet announced whether she will seek a third, two-year term representing central and southwest Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District.

“Working families need strong advocates in Congress now more than ever. I am so proud to support these candidates who will use their lived experiences as mothers to champion issues like universal child care and national paid leave at the federal level,” Vote Mama founder and CEO Liuba Grechen Shirley said in a news release. “We need their voices in Congress to stand up for women, children, and families who have been failed by our policies for generations. These mamas will fight for family-forward policies and work towards a better future for all.”