Campaign Almanac Muhlbauer ends Senate bid

While Grassley has won six U.S. Senate elections, regularly by wide margins, he has lost some support from Trump’s voter base. At a recent Trump rally in Des Moines, Grassley was greeted by a smattering of boos. Trump later endorsed Grassley at the event.

The list of endorsements from former Trump officials includes former Iowa Governor and U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad, former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker, and former Iowa state ag secretary and U.S. ag department official Bill Northey.

A letter signed by the endorsers highlights Grassley’s work in the U.S. Senate to confirm three justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, and his roles in crafting trade and tax policy.

“President Biden and the radical Democrats in Washington are trying to undo all the good President Trump accomplished. Chuck Grassley is the leader we need now to hold the line against socialism. We need Chuck now more than ever,” the letter says. [https://grassleyworks.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=e79d119f34d6f9ea5dfab6348&id=33b47ab68e&e=bdccfa85ad]

FRANKEN ENDORSEMENTS: Three state lawmakers are among the names on a list of roughly 30 new endorsements for Mike Franken’s U.S. Senate campaign. Franken is a U.S. Navy veteran and among four Democrats seeking their party’s nomination.