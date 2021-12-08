Campaign Almanac: Naig running for second term

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:

NAIG ANNOUNCES: Mike Naig, R-Urbandale, announced he will seek re-election as state agriculture secretary. Naig is finishing his first full term as secretary; he was elected in November 2018 after, earlier that year, being named interim leader when former Sec. Bill Northey took a federal job.

“I’m proud of the progress we have made over the last four years, but our work isn’t done,” Naig said in a news release. “Whether it’s another state restricting markets and trade for Iowa farmers or Washington DC failing to uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard, there are challenges ahead for Iowa agriculture, there is no doubt about it.”

No other candidates, Republican or Democrat, have announced their candidacy for state agriculture secretary.

TRONE GARRIOTT RUNNING: Sarah Trone Garriott, D-Windsor Heights, announced she will seek re-election to another term in the Iowa Senate, this time in the new Senate District 14, which includes central and southeast Dallas County.

The move would place Trone Garriott up against Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel. Chapman has not yet declared his intention, and could also move into a new Senate district.

“The people of this district deserve a senator who shows up, listens, and brings people together for the greater good,” Sarah Trone Garriott said in a news release. “As I’ve spent time with my neighbors, they have shared with me that our public schools are the heart of the community. I feel that deeply, too. I am committed to working with parents, children, and educators to make Iowa’s schools the strongest in the nation.”

SCHEETZ FUNDRAISING: Iowa House 78 Democratic candidate Sami Scheetz reported raising more than $30,000 since the June launch of his campaign.

Scheetz, a community organizer, is running in a district covering parts of southeast and northeast Cedar Rapids district where there will be no incumbent running in 2022. If elected, Scheetz, 25, would be one of the youngest members to serve in the Iowa House. He also would be the first Arab American to serve in the Iowa Legislature.