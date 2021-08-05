Campaign Almanac: PAC urges Grassley, Ernst to support infrastructure package

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:

UNION ENDORSEMENT: Sami Scheetz has secured the endorsement of Teamsters Local 238 in his bid for the Democratic nomination in Iowa House District 65 on Cedar Rapids’ southeast side.

Teamsters 238 is the largest local union in Iowa, with more than 5,000 members working in industries ranging from transportation and warehousing to manufacturing and public service.

House 65 will be an open seat as incumbent Rep. Liz Bennett, also a Democrat, is seeking the nomination in Senate District 65 where Sen. Rob Hogg is not seeking re-election. Democrat Breanna Oxley also is running for the Senate District 33 nomination.

INFRASTRUCTURE SUPPORT: A political action committee that engages Republican lawmakers has launched a $1.5 million broadcast and digital advertising campaign asking Iowans to encourage U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to support the Senate’s $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

The investment is needed to improve America’s roads and bridges, strengthen the nation’s competitiveness, and secure the power grid from foreign cyberattacks, according to Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions.