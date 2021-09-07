Campaign Almanac: Trump coming to Iowa

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:

TRUMP TO IOWA: Donald Trump, the former Republican president, plans to hold a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 9, according to reports from the Des Moines Register and Fox News.

It would be Trump’s first appearance in Iowa since the 2020 election. Trump won the 2016 Republican Iowa caucuses, then carried Iowa in both 2016, when he won the White House, and again in 2020, when he lost his re-election bid to President Joe Biden.

Trump has not yet said whether he plans to run for president again in 2024. His return to Iowa, the first-in-the-nation caucus state, will fuel that speculation.

NUNES TO IOWA: California Congressman Devin Nunes is scheduled to appear at a fundraiser for Iowa state legislator John Wills, Speaker Pro Tem of the Iowa House, according to a notice from Wills’ campaign.

Nunes, who is billed on the notice as “one of America’s leading patriots and a frequent Fox News contributor,” is scheduled appear at the event on Oct. 3 at Snappers Turtle Bay Café in Okoboji.