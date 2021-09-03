Campaign Almanac: Union endorses Finkenauer

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:

FINKENAUER ENDORSEMENT: The American Federation of Government Employees has endorsed Democrat Abby Finkenauer for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

“Abby Finkenauer has a lifetime 97% AFGE voting record,” District 8 National Vice President Gregg James said. “Abby voted to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history in 2019 and to pass the PRO (Protecting the Right to Organize) Act.”

According to supporters, the PRO Act would restore fairness and protect workers’ right to join a union. Opponents argue it would strip workers’ right and outsource them to unions.

More than 17,400 federal employees live in Iowa and there are nearly 37,700 current and retired federal employees in the state.

AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and Washington government workers.