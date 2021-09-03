Campaign Almanac: Union endorses Finkenauer

A roundup of campaign news items of interest:
FINKENAUER ENDORSEMENT: The American Federation of Government Employees has endorsed Democrat Abby Finkenauer for the U.S. Senate in 2022.
“Abby Finkenauer has a lifetime 97% AFGE voting record,” District 8 National Vice President Gregg James said. “Abby voted to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history in 2019 and to pass the PRO (Protecting the Right to Organize) Act.”
According to supporters, the PRO Act would restore fairness and protect workers’ right to join a union. Opponents argue it would strip workers’ right and outsource them to unions.
More than 17,400 federal employees live in Iowa and there are nearly 37,700 current and retired federal employees in the state.
AFGE is the largest federal employee union in the country, representing 700,000 federal and Washington government workers.
BOUSSELOT ENDORSEMENT: A second business group has endorsed Republican candidate Michael Bousselot in a special Iowa House election in Ankeny. In addition to the state chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business, also the Iowa Association of Business and Industry’s political arm has endorsed Bousselot, the former state Department of Management director.
“Michael brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in both the private and public sectors. He supports lower taxes, less regulation and an environment where Iowa businesses and their employees can thrive. This makes him an ideal candidate for the Iowa Legislature and why IIPAC fully supports his candidacy,” JD Davis, ABI’s vice president of public policy, said in a news release.
Bousselot faces Democrat Andrea Phillips in the special election for House District 37, which is in Ankeny. The special election is Sept. 14. The vacancy created with the death of former Rep. John Landon, who died of cancer earlier this year.
Lee-Gazette Des Moines Bureau