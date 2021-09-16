Campaign Almanac: Van Lancker announces Secretary of State run

Miller-Meeks’ personal financial disclosure form, which she filed with the Clerk of House on Aug. 13, is notably scarce. The only financial information listed on the form is Miller-Meeks’ $100,000 salary as a member of Congress (that despite the report intended to cover the previous full year’s finances for 2020; Miller-Meeks did not become a member of Congress until 2021) and a deferred compensation payout from Great River Health System in Burlington, where Miller-Meeks worked as an ophthalmologist before being elected to Congress. The report, which is required annually of all House members and congressional candidates, does not list the mount of the payout, only that the compensation exceeds $5,000.