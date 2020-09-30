Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday:

NATIONAL PARTY LEADER TO ATTEND IOWA EVENT

Catherine Cortez Masto, chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the political arm of U.S. Senate Democrats, will be the keynote speaker at the Iowa Democratic Party’s 2020 Liberty and Justice Celebration on Oct. 18. The event will be held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional speakers will be announced at a later date, the state party said.

Iowa is a top battleground state for the DSCC: the state’s U.S. Senate race between Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield and Republican first-term incumbent Joni Ernst is one of roughly a handful of races that will decide which party emerges from the Nov. 3 election with the Senate majority.

AD TIES SUPREME COURT, SENATE RACE

Iowa is one of the states in which a new ad from the liberal advocacy group Demand Justice is airing, criticizing U.S. Senate Republicans for their move to fill a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy before the election.