Campaign Almanac

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Tuesday:
NATIONAL PARTY LEADER TO ATTEND IOWA EVENT
Catherine Cortez Masto, chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the political arm of U.S. Senate Democrats, will be the keynote speaker at the Iowa Democratic Party’s 2020 Liberty and Justice Celebration on Oct. 18. The event will be held virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additional speakers will be announced at a later date, the state party said.
Iowa is a top battleground state for the DSCC: the state’s U.S. Senate race between Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield and Republican first-term incumbent Joni Ernst is one of roughly a handful of races that will decide which party emerges from the Nov. 3 election with the Senate majority.
AD TIES SUPREME COURT, SENATE RACE
Iowa is one of the states in which a new ad from the liberal advocacy group Demand Justice is airing, criticizing U.S. Senate Republicans for their move to fill a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy before the election.
The ads are tailored to each state’s U.S. Senate race. Iowa’s version of the ad (youtu.be/ihlaigaUR9Y) calls on Ernst to oppose the decision to fill the vacancy. Ernst has said she supports the decision.
The ad was scheduled to air during Tuesday night’s presidential debate.
“It’s a lifetime appointment, and a majority of Americans say the vote for the next Supreme Court justice should wait until after the election. But instead of letting our voices be heard, (Republican President Donald) Trump and (Republican U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell are rushing it through and taking a shortcut to the highest court in the land,” the ad says.
DEMOCRATS TARGET ERNST VOTES
A new ad from the DSCC targets Ernst for her votes on Medicare, health care, Social Security, and tax cuts.
The ad (youtu.be/q_SlhtqkhY4) criticizes Ernst for supporting U.S. House Republicans’ 2012 federal budget proposal, which the Wall Street Journal reported “would essentially end Medicare,” and a Joint Economic Committee analysis that said the plan would cost seniors an additional $6,000 per year. The ad cites Ernst’s vote in the Iowa Senate against a resolution opposing proposed Congressional changes to Medicare and Medicaid (legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=84&ba=SR15.)
The ad also highlights her votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which in turn would eliminate protections for individuals with pre-existing conditions; to fund paid family leave by allowing workers to use their Social Security benefits; and for the Republican-written 2017 federal tax cuts.
“Joni Ernst: milking Iowa seniors for everything they’ve got,” the ad says over video of a person milking a cow.
GOP AD TARGETS FINKENAUER VOTES
A new Republican ad criticizes 1st Congressional District Democratic incumbent Abby Finkenauer for a trio of votes.
The ad https://youtu.be/Bv1qqRIZwCY from the National Republican Congressional Committee, the political arm of U.S. House Republicans, targets Finkenauer on health care, citing reports that suggest a Medicare-for-all program would cause some rural hospitals to close. Finkenauer has not endorsed a Medicare-for-all bill; she says she supports building upon the Affordable Care Act while working toward universal health care coverage.
The ad also criticizes Finkenauer’s support for a U.S. House bill that would expand Social Security benefits, and for a Democrat-led proposal that includes public funding for campaigns as a means to weaken the influence of campaign donations on politics.
