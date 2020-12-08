Capital Digest: Attorney General Miller warns of COVID-19 'surcharges'

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:

PRISON STAFF ASSAULT: The Iowa Department of Corrections on Monday said it is investigating an incident in which a correctional officer was assaulted by an inmate Sunday afternoon at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

According to the department, a correctional officer was working in a special-needs unit when an inmate hit the officer once in the face with a closed fist. Additional staff arrived within moments, and the inmate responded to staff directives, which resolved the incident, according to a department news release.

The staff member was treated at a hospital and returned to work Sunday night. The inmate was not injured.

COVID-19 SURCHARGES: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is warning consumers to be on the lookout for “COVID-19 surcharges” that may pop up on their credit card statements or other bills as a side effect to the coronavirus pandemic.