Capitol Digest: A look at Iowa Leading Indicators Index

Overall, personal income tax collections were relatively flat for the first four months of the current fiscal year due to a combination of tax cuts and “anemic” job growth that has held down employment and withholdings, Robinson said.

Year-to-date tax collections are running ahead of the annual growth projection set by the Revenue Estimating Conference, but Robinson said the past April, May and June receipts will be tough to exceed next spring.

On a fiscal year basis, October receipts were up 4.7%, but year-to-date comparisons are down 5.4%, or $161.4 million, when receipts after June 30 are charged back to the previous fiscal year, Robinson said.

STATE SETTLEMENTS APPROVED: The State Appeal Board voted 3-0 Monday to approve a $135,000 settlement to resolve a workplace injury and disability dispute.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Michelle Brunk alleged retaliation against her by the Iowa Department of Public Safety after suffering a “compensable” workplace injury and pursuing workers’ compensation benefits. She also claimed the agency discriminated against her on the claimed disability and allegedly retaliated against her for engaging in a protected action under the Iowa Civil Rights Act.