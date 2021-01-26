Capitol Digest: A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday

REDISTRICTING

Democratic lawmakers don’t expect Republicans, who control the Legislature, to change Iowa’s nonpartisan process for drawing new legislative districts based on the 2020 census. However, they warned members of progressive groups Monday that the majority party could attempt to create maps favorable to the GOP without changing the law.

Republicans have consistently said they have no plans to change the law that is used every 10 years to redraw boundaries to reflect population changes.

“This will be the first time since 1981 that redistricting has happened with a single party controlling both chambers of the Legislature as well as the governor’s mansion,” Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, told Moral Mondays, a coalition of progressive groups. That gives him a “higher level of concern than we may have seen in the past.”

Wahls thinks population changes around Iowa’s urban centers mean the maps drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency “may look pretty good for the Democrats ... that a fair map process would result in some good opportunities for the Team Blue.”

However, if that’s the case, Republicans may reject the first two LSA maps to get to the third map that can be amended to the majority party’s advantage.