Capitol Digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest

Since Nov. 1, Lebo said, about 9.6% of the 446 public and nonpublic schools and 1,300 school buildings have sought waivers.

The DOE director said her agency plans to hold a webinar Friday to inform school superintendents of their options in dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

She said local officials have flexibility in deciding whether to immediately transition to remote learning for 48 hours while awaiting a state waiver decision or to move one or more grade levels or sections of a building to remote instruction without state approval.

Parts of Iowa are dry

State officials on Thursday said parts of Iowa continue to face dry conditions, especially in western counties.

The latest water summary issued by the state Department of Natural Resources indicated that rainfall in Iowa was almost an inch below normal in October, averaging 1.66 inches over the state.

“While October saw some improvement in conditions in the state, overall the precipitation was below normal,” said Tim Hall, the DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources.