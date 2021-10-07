Capitol Digest: Agency promises new map by Oct. 21

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
REDISTRICTING: It took the Legislative Services Agency 35 days from the time it received Census Bureau population data to create a congressional and legislative redistricting plan. Senate Republicans voted it down 32-18 on Tuesday.
Now the Legislative Services Agency says it will deliver a second proposal to legislators in 16 days — by Oct. 21. Legislators must wait seven days before voting on it. Unlike the first draft, there will be no public hearing process on the second plan.
The second plan will address concerns Republicans expressed in Senate Resolution 9.
VOLUNTEER AWARDS: Iowa Nonprofit Awards will be presented Thursday as part of the virtual Iowa Nonprofit Summit.
Awards will be presented to Home Opportunities Made Easy, Inc. of Des Moines; Iowa Gleaning Network; John “Odie” Oates, Cedar Rapids; Trish Roberts, Carroll; St. Anthony Foundation; and Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, Waterloo.
The virtual summit is expected to bring together about 300 leaders of nonprofit and volunteer management organizations from across the state to provide learning and networking for Iowa’s nonprofit community.
For more information, visit https://www.volunteeriowa.org/summit
REAP MEETINGS: The state Department of Natural Resources says Iowa’s 18 Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) assemblies will begin in two weeks.
The locally led meetings give all Iowans an opportunity to discuss their visions for Iowa’s outdoor recreation, soil and water enhancement, historical resources, land management and other topics.
Delegates also may be selected from the local meeting to attend the REAP congress in January at the State Capitol in Des Moines. Each assembly represents a region of counties, and participants are required to attend the region for the county in which they reside.
Each year, REAP provides funding for local projects through a grant process, and each year the requests for city and county grants exceed the amount available by two or three times.
Since the program debuted in 1989, more than $365 million has been awarded to more than 15,500 projects, according to the DNR.
UPCOMING ELECTIONS: Iowans are being encouraged to participate in Nov. 2 city and school board elections in a voter education initiative launched by Secretary of State Paul Pate.
Advertisements paid for by the Secretary of State’s Office are airing statewide on television, radio, print and social media. They include important information about absentee ballot deadlines and polling hours.
Every ad directs Iowans to visit https://voterready.iowa.gov.
OAK TREE PRUNING ADVICE: Iowans are being advised to wait until Oct. 15 to prune their oak trees.
Tivon Feeley of the Department of Natural Resources forest health program said the best way to prevent the spread of oak wilt is to not prune any oak tree during the growing season.
After the middle of October, Feeley added, pruning can take place during the winter with the goal to stop by March 1.
For more information, visit https://store.extension.iastate.edu/Product/sul15-pdf.
A DRY YEAR: The 2021 Water Year that runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 ended without significant improvement in Iowa’s drought conditions, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
The preliminary precipitation total for the 12-month period was 29.15 inches, or 6.53 inches below normal.
Most rain gauges in the state reported precipitation deficits for the water year, with some stations in north-central Iowa seeing deficits of 12 to 15 inches. Only stations in extreme southeast Iowa recorded surplus precipitation.
Current drought conditions in Iowa still are concerning, with 18 percent of the state rated in severe drought, and a total of 75 percent of the state in some form of dryness or drought.
Average streamflow was below average for much of the last 12 months, with some areas setting above-normal flow for short periods of time throughout the year.
Soil moisture and shallow groundwater levels have been low in some parts of the state for much of the water year, with timely rainfall helping to avoid water shortages during times of concern.
DEPLOYMENT QUESTIONED: In response to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ comment about a possible second deployment of Iowa Department of Public Safety personnel to the southern border to enforce federal immigration law, a Democratic legislator has called for an emergency meeting to consider whether that would be a legitimate use of the state’s Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, has asked House Government Oversight Committee Chairwoman Holly Brink, R-Oskaloosa, to hear any evidence that would support such a deployment.
Reynolds was among a group of GOP governors who released a 10-point plan at a news conference in Mission, Texas, this week calling on the Biden administration to act immediately to curb unauthorized immigration, protect America, restore security and put the country on a path to end the humanitarian and security crisis at the southern border.
Reynolds said she wouldn’t rule out a second deployment to the border.
Earlier this year, she sent more than two dozen Iowa State Patrol troopers to the border to work with law enforcement there to process immigrants, seize drugs and disrupt human trafficking.
JUDICIAL APPLICANTS SOUGHT: The State Judicial Nominating Commission is accepting applications to fill an Iowa Court of Appeals vacancy that will occur when Judge Michael Mullins retires Jan. 13, 2022.
The deadline for applications is 11:59 p.m. Oct. 28. Applications may be submitted to the email address listed on the commission’s website at iowajnc.gov/state-commission. To comment on an applicant, send emails to that address before Nov. 5. Comments will be part of the public record.
Applicants’ names and resumes will be released on the Judicial Branch website.
The commission plans to interview applicants Nov. 9 and 10 to select three nominees to submit to the governor for appointment. The interviews will be open to the public and streamed live on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel.
CIO RESIGNS: Annette Dunn, the state’s chief information officer, has announced her resignation effective Oct. 22. She will pursue an opportunity in the private sector, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.