Capitol Digest: Agency promises new map by Oct. 21

REAP MEETINGS: The state Department of Natural Resources says Iowa’s 18 Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) assemblies will begin in two weeks.

The locally led meetings give all Iowans an opportunity to discuss their visions for Iowa’s outdoor recreation, soil and water enhancement, historical resources, land management and other topics.

Delegates also may be selected from the local meeting to attend the REAP congress in January at the State Capitol in Des Moines. Each assembly represents a region of counties, and participants are required to attend the region for the county in which they reside.

Each year, REAP provides funding for local projects through a grant process, and each year the requests for city and county grants exceed the amount available by two or three times.

Since the program debuted in 1989, more than $365 million has been awarded to more than 15,500 projects, according to the DNR.

UPCOMING ELECTIONS: Iowans are being encouraged to participate in Nov. 2 city and school board elections in a voter education initiative launched by Secretary of State Paul Pate.