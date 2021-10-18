Capitol Digest: Agriculture grants now available

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

AG GRANTS AVAILABLE: Officials with the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship say they are offering Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion matching grants of up to $25,000 per project to help farmers, businesses and nonprofits increase or diversify their agricultural product offerings.

Applicants can use the grants to try new processing, packaging and sales techniques that add value to the commodities they produce. Individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations living or operating in Iowa may apply for the Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants by Dec. 15.

Preference will be given to small- to medium-size businesses.

Details about the grant program, including what projects and expenses are eligible, the financial matching requirements and an application, are available at chooseiowa.com/grant-program.

IOWA GUARD GETS MOBILIZATION ORDERS: Officials in the Iowa Air National Guard say about 65 airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and 132nd Wing in Des Moines recently received stateside deployment orders in support of Operation Allies Welcome.