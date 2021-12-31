Capitol Digest: Annual bird count continues until Wednesday

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

BIRD COUNT CONTINUES: Iowans still have opportunities to participate in the 122nd annual Christmas Bird Count, coordinated by the Audubon Society, which continues until Jan. 5.

The counts are conducted in specific 30-mile diameter circles where volunteers count every bird seen or heard within the circle during a 24-hour period. Iowa has 39 of these circles, primarily along the border rivers and in the larger cities, and each circle usually has a minimum of 10 volunteers and a count coordinator who helps to organize the volunteers, collects the data, tabulates the counts and submits it to the Audubon Society. Existing survey circles and contacts for volunteers can be found online. Anyone can add a count circle to an area that doesn’t have one as long as they meet the criteria and secure the volunteers.

Most circles are open to volunteer birders of all abilities. All they need is warm clothes and a spotting scope or pair of binoculars. More information can be found online at iowabirds.org.

Volunteers interested in contributing bird data will have another opportunity in February as part of the Great Backyard Bird Count, an international effort to count birds that is focused on urban and suburban habitat.

ROAD CONDITIONS SITE UPDATED: Information to make traveling Iowa’s highways and interstates more safe now is on one website — the Iowa Department of Transportation’s 511ia.org.

Previous versions of the site that included “full featured” and “streamlined” versions for lower bandwidth connections were retired earlier this year.

The updated site, which can be viewed on any device, has been ramping up its functionality over the past year and a half. Anyone who had bookmarked the old sites will automatically be redirected to the new 511ia.org.

With the change in seasons, a new default set of layers has been established on the site. Those layers include unplanned traffic events, winter road conditions, towing not recommended, plow locations and weather radar. Iowans can customize the website by choosing the layers they want to see and then bookmarking that view in their browser favorites.

POACHING CHARGES: State conservation officers have charged three men with multiple hunting violations in Des Moines County after two separate investigations into illegal activity that allegedly occurred this fall.

An anonymous call to a state conservation officer in October began an investigation into the alleged unlawful taking of a mature white-tailed deer. The investigation led to the discovery of additional deer and a turkey, also allegedly taken illegally. In addition, multiple violations for hunting over bait and a felon in possession of a firearm were filed. Penalties could include the loss of hunting privileges as well as the loss of the firearm used to take the deer and turkey.

In a second case, two people were charged with hunting over bait, using firearms and crossbows in archery season and multiple deer tagging violations. The charges grew out of an investigation into suspicious activity in northern Des Moines County in November that led state conservation officers to a machine shed where they discovered three mature white-tailed deer along with several antlerless deer that were allegedly harvested illegally. The individuals face the possible loss of hunting privileges as well as the loss of the firearms, bows and crossbow used to take the deer.

The DNR did not release any information about the identities of the men who were charged.

Potential fines and civil damages from these cases could exceed $100,000.

INMATE DIES: Kenneth Ray Sharp, 54, was pronounced dead Sunday morning in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center where he had been housed due to chronic illness, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Sharp began serving a life sentence Dec. 21, 1995, for first-degree kidnapping in Cerro Gordo County.

LOTTERY LEASE: The Iowa Lottery Authority and Department of Administrative Services have notified the Legislative Services Agency of a new lease between the state and E+G Properties LLC for office space in Ankeny. The notification is required by legislation lawmakers approved earlier this year.

The lottery plans to lease 11,980 square feet of office space through 2030 for securely storing and shipping Iowa Lottery tickets. It currently leases space in the Alcoholic Beverages Division’s warehouse, but the division needs that space.

There will be a one-time tenant improvement cost of $172,557. Annual lease cost will be $102,011 for a total cost of $1,026,566. Revenue from the sale of lottery tickets will be used to pay the lease cost.

COVER CROPS: Iowa farmers have obligated more than 413,000 acres in the Cover Crop Cost-Share Programs that allow farmers to obtain cost-share funding from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Susan Kozak, director of the Soil Conservation and Water Quality Bureau, recently shared that data with the state Water Resources Coordinating Council.

A cover crop is a plant primarily used to slow erosion and improve soil health.

First-time cover crop users are eligible for $25 per acre. Continuing users are eligible for $15 per acre for up to 160 acres. The Crop Insurance Discount Program is another option for producers to obtain cost-share funding for cover crops. It provides a $5 per acre discount on federal crop insurance for producers who plant cover crops as long as the acres are not enrolled in other state or federal cost-share programs. The sign-up for the program is open now. Producers cannot enroll the same acres in both programs.

Kozak also reported the state Department of Agriculture received $25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for the Conservation Infrastructure Initiative.