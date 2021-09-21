Capitol Digest: Attorney general warns of storm-damaged vehicles

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

MILLER ISSUES VEHICLE WARNING: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is warning Iowans that storm-damaged vehicles from parts of the country hit with hurricanes and flooding could be headed to Iowa, creating a dangerous situation both for consumers’ wallets and Iowa roads.

“Thousands of vehicles were severely damaged in recent hurricanes," Miller said in a statement Tuesday. “The threat is that a vehicle may be repaired only cosmetically, moved to Iowa, and offered for sale without indication of the prior damage.”

The current high demand in the used car market compounds fears that flood-damaged vehicles will make their way to the state and Iowans will become victims of scammers, according to the AG’s office.

“This demand could give fraudsters an opening to take advantage of Iowans eager to buy used vehicles, leaving them to pay more and risk costly repairs in the future,” Miller said.

According to Consumer Reports, floodwaters can destroy electronics, lubricants and mechanical systems in vehicles. Over time, the car’s vital electronics, including air bag controllers, can be destroyed by corrosion stemming from floods.