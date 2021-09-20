Capitol Digest: Auditor warns of vendor scam

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Monday:
SCAM ALERT: State Auditor Rob Sand issued an alert Monday for Iowans to be aware of scammers posing as legitimate vendors. In a recent situation, Sand said a city in Iowa learned payments to three legitimate vendors had been sent to bank accounts established by scammers who contacted the city via email.
After discovering the misrouted payments and consulting with cybersecurity specialists, the unnamed officials learned a city email account had been compromised. They believe the scammers then posed as vendors who received electronic payments from the city.
“I strongly advise representatives of all governmental entities to call any vendors to independently confirm instructions received electronically of revised bank routing information,” Sand said. He also recommended governmental entities consider implementing a notification of electronic payment to an established vendor email address and asking vendors to promptly confirm the receipt of funds or take appropriate action if an electronic payment is not properly deposited.
ECONOMIC INDICATORS RISE: State officials said Monday that Iowa’s leading indicators index increased slightly to 109.1 in July — marking the 12th monthly jump in the last 13 months, with four of the eight components contributing positively.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the index to drop as low as 103.2 in July 2020 before sharply recovering to the new current high, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue, which constructed the index to signal turning points in the state’s economy. With consistent positive improvements over the last 10 months, state analysts said the report suggests that employment growth will improve over the next three to six months.
However, they added that the recovery may be losing a little bit of momentum, given that the pace of gains in the index has declined since peaking in March and April. The four monthly components that increased in July were the agricultural futures profits index, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), diesel fuel consumption, and the new orders index. On the down side, residential building permits, the national yield spread, average manufacturing hours, and the Iowa Stock Market Index were the four components that detracted from the July index. The July report can be found online at https://tax.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/2021-09/ILII%20July%202021%20Report.pdf.
FALL VICTIM IDENTIFIED: Authorities have identified 36-year-old Iris Merfeld of Zwingle as the woman involved in a fatal fall at Bellevue State Park. According to authorities, Merfeld had been visiting an overlook known as Pulpit Rock in Bellevue State Park early Saturday, when she fell an estimated 150 feet from the bluffs to the rocks below. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities believe alcohol may have played a role in the incident. No foul play is believed to be involved.
Bellevue State Park remains open for visitors.
FALL HARVEST WORK BEGINS: The latest crop and weather conditions report issued Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Iowa ag agency indicated some harvesting of this year’s corn and soybean crops has begun in parts of Iowa.
Farmers had six days that were suitable for field work in the past week, which included harvesting hay, finishing corn silage and starting on “earlage,” according to the weekly data. Farm experts said the recent warm windy weather helped crops dry down and push toward maturity, with 93 percent of the corn crop in or beyond the dent stage, while a majority of soybeans in the field reached coloring or began dropping leaves — all ahead of normal progress. With half of Iowa’s corn crop having reached maturity, the condition is rated 58 percent good to excellent, while 61 percent of the soybean acres are rated good to excellent, according to the report.
“Looking ahead in the coming weeks, we expect warm and dry weather conditions to continue as harvest gets underway,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. Overall, topsoil moisture levels were rated 40 percent very short to short and 59 percent adequate, while subsoil moisture levels were rated 52 percent very short to short and 48 percent adequate.
MORE WOMEN IN POLICING: Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Safety said Monday they have joined policing agencies across the country that are committed to implementing strategies and actions designed to increase the representation of women in law enforcement. The 30-x-30 Initiative is a national effort developed to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement by addressing recruitment, assessment, hiring, retention, promotion and agency culture.
The ultimate goal of the initiative is to have women represent 30 percent of the Department of Public Safety recruitment classes by 2030, and to ensure policing agencies are representative of the jurisdictions they serve.
“We are working to increase the representation and advance the experiences of our female officers to better reflect the communities we serve,” Iowa DPS Commissioner Stephan Bayens said. Currently, women make up 6.4 percent of the department’s sworn workforce, but 15 percent of the latest DPS Basic Academy class were women. Women also made up 16 percent of the recent qualified applicant pool for the department’s upcoming certified officers academy. Also, more than 35 agencies — from major metro departments to mid-sized, rural, university and state policing agencies — have committed to the understanding that a greater representation of women in law enforcement leads to better policing outcomes for communities, according to a DPS news release.