Capitol Digest: Auditor warns of vendor scam

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the index to drop as low as 103.2 in July 2020 before sharply recovering to the new current high, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue, which constructed the index to signal turning points in the state’s economy. With consistent positive improvements over the last 10 months, state analysts said the report suggests that employment growth will improve over the next three to six months.

However, they added that the recovery may be losing a little bit of momentum, given that the pace of gains in the index has declined since peaking in March and April. The four monthly components that increased in July were the agricultural futures profits index, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), diesel fuel consumption, and the new orders index. On the down side, residential building permits, the national yield spread, average manufacturing hours, and the Iowa Stock Market Index were the four components that detracted from the July index. The July report can be found online at https://tax.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/2021-09/ILII%20July%202021%20Report.pdf.