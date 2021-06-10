Capitol Digest: Avoid trainings on the river

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest.

AVOID “STRAINERS”: Kayakers and canoeists can check for “strainers” — piles of wood or trees that can appear anywhere on a river, especially after it rains — before venturing out on Iowa waterways.

Department of Natural Resources river programs outreach coordinator Todd Robertson encourages paddlers to check the agency’s interactive map at iowadnr.gov/Things-to-Do/Canoeing-Kayaking/Where-to-Paddle to see where strainers have been reported. Paddlers also can report logjams at that site.

The wood piles can trap a boat and paddler, giving them little chance of escape if sucked under, Robertson said. Paddlers should know how to properly navigate by them or portage around them.

He also reminds paddlers to wear their life jacket at all times.

TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION ACTION: Members of the Iowa Transportation Commission on Tuesday approved more than $7 million in federal funding for 78 new public transit vehicles in 21 different public transit systems that will replace vehicles past their useful life.