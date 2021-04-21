Capitol Digest: Beware vaccination card scams

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
VACCINATION CARD SCAMS: The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has issued a warning about the production and sale of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Attorney General Tom Miller and a bipartisan group of attorneys generals sent letters to Twitter, eBay, and Shopify to urge them to prevent their platforms from being used to sell fraudulent cards.
The group on Monday also sent a letter to the marketplace site OfferUp.
Twitter, Shopify and eBay have responded that their policies prohibit the sale of such cards and will monitor their sites for activity.
The FBI recently also issued a public alert warning against the sale and purchase of such fraudulent cards, noting that doing so could be a violation of federal law.
The unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal, like that of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, is a crime, the FBI warned.
The most effective way to avoid a fake vaccination card scam is to not purchase one, Miller said.
He warned against sharing your COVID-19 vaccination card on social media because scammers have used vaccination cards posted online to forge cards and sell them for a profit. The cards contain personal information, including name, date of birth, insurance information and patient number, which could be used to steal your identity.
Anyone who sees fake vaccination cards for sale can report it to the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at consumer@ag.iowa.gov or (888) 777-4590.
EXPANDING E15 ACCESS: Citing the importance of the renewable fuels industry to the Iowa economy and clean air, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday called on the Environmental Protection Agency to follow through on expanding consumer access to E15
Expanding consumer access to E15 is “vital to Iowa’s economy, consumer’s pocketbooks and our nation’s clean air,” she wrote.
Renewable fuels account for $5.3 billion or 3 percent of the state’s gross domestic product and support more than 48,000 Iowa jobs, she said.
In her letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan, Reynolds highlighted changes needed to E15 pump labels and underground fuel infrastructure, and endorsed the agency’s proposal to require future infrastructure to be E100 compatible.
In the Iowa Legislature, Reynolds is pushing legislation to create a robust state biofuel standard that expands consumer access to higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel.
— Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau