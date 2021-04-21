Capitol Digest: Beware vaccination card scams

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

VACCINATION CARD SCAMS: The Iowa Attorney General’s Office has issued a warning about the production and sale of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Attorney General Tom Miller and a bipartisan group of attorneys generals sent letters to Twitter, eBay, and Shopify to urge them to prevent their platforms from being used to sell fraudulent cards.

The group on Monday also sent a letter to the marketplace site OfferUp.

Twitter, Shopify and eBay have responded that their policies prohibit the sale of such cards and will monitor their sites for activity.

The FBI recently also issued a public alert warning against the sale and purchase of such fraudulent cards, noting that doing so could be a violation of federal law.

The unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal, like that of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, is a crime, the FBI warned.

The most effective way to avoid a fake vaccination card scam is to not purchase one, Miller said.