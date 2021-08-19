Capitol Digest: Chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread wins best fair food

A roundup of legislative, Capitol and campaign news items of interest:
MILLER-MEEKS TAILGATE: U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas will join fellow Army veteran 2nd District Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks for her inaugural MMM Tailgate Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Streb Construction, 3191 Charbon Rd. SE, Iowa City.
The tailgate-themed event is scheduled to coincide with the University of Iowa versus Kent State football game.
Admission is $50 per person or $75 per couple.
For more information, call (319) 936-9300.
SPLISH, SPLASH BASH: The Iowa Federation of Republican Women will join the Lincoln Highway Young Republicans in co-sponsoring the “Splish, Splash, It’s a YR Bash” from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 3 at the Hickory Grove Park Oriole Ridge Lodge at Colo to raise money to elect Republican candidates in 2022.
All ages are welcome at the bash featuring a picnic, dunk tank, pie auction, and egg toss competition. Iowa Federation of Republican Women President Barbara Hames-Bryant of Cedar Rapids will be one of the featured celebrities in the dunk tank.
Cost for adults is $15 per plate; children $10 per plate; and for $5, participants get three balls to dunk a well-known Republican.
To reserve a ticket, visit https://bit.ly/2QVlaDX.
PEOPLE’S CHOICE WINNER: Chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread took top honors in the 2021 People’s Choice Best New Food Contest at the Iowa State Fair.
The protein-packed entry from the Cluckin’ Coop by the Iowa Egg Council/Iowa Poultry Association combined chicken and egg salad with warm, crispy fry bread and celery, cranberries and toasted pecans as well as cabbage slaw, bacon-tomato aioli, fresh cilantro and smoked paprika.
Two other foods vying for the 2021 title were peanut butter and fluff cookie dough from Dipped in Chocolate and teriyaki chicken from Island Noodles.
For information on more than 60 new foods at the fair, which continues through Sunday, visit iowastatefair.org/food/whats-new.
SOLAR DAY: Solar industry leaders and supporters celebrated the development of solar energy Wednesday at the Iowa State Fair.
“Iowa leads the country in renewable energy development, which creates jobs, grows our rural communities and supports a robust economy,” Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg said at the celebration of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation of Aug. 18 as “Solar Day in Iowa.” “With solar projects in all of Iowa’s 99 counties and nearly 1,000 Iowans employed in the industry, the future looks bright.”
Iowa Solar Energy Trade Association board member Troy Van Beek called solar a “true success story” and an “economic engine that is powering our communities and economy.”
Solar energy is a “drought-proof revenue stream” for Iowa farmers, added Ray Gaesser, chairman of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum. “Land leases for solar projects enable farmers to preserve and enhance our natural resources for generations to come.”
K-12 DESIGN CHALLENGE: Officials with the state Department of Education on Wednesday announced the Build Iowa’s Future Design Challenge — described as an opportunity for K-12 students to create innovative projects, connect them to careers and compete for up to $1,000 awards for their schools.
The program is designed to engage more students in authentic professional experiences that transform education for the workforce, officials said. Elementary and middle school students can participate in the Iowa Home Design Challenge by constructing a model home using toy plastic construction bricks, wood blocks or other materials of their choice. High school students can participate in the Iowa Dream and Design Challenge, which involves conceptualizing and designing a project that could improve their community.
Students will seek feedback about the project’s feasibility from people who would be affected, but students will not actually build the project. More details are available at clearinghouse.futurereadyiowa.gov/challenge.