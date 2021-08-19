Capitol Digest: Chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread wins best fair food

Iowa Solar Energy Trade Association board member Troy Van Beek called solar a “true success story” and an “economic engine that is powering our communities and economy.”

Solar energy is a “drought-proof revenue stream” for Iowa farmers, added Ray Gaesser, chairman of the Iowa Conservative Energy Forum. “Land leases for solar projects enable farmers to preserve and enhance our natural resources for generations to come.”

K-12 DESIGN CHALLENGE: Officials with the state Department of Education on Wednesday announced the Build Iowa’s Future Design Challenge — described as an opportunity for K-12 students to create innovative projects, connect them to careers and compete for up to $1,000 awards for their schools.

The program is designed to engage more students in authentic professional experiences that transform education for the workforce, officials said. Elementary and middle school students can participate in the Iowa Home Design Challenge by constructing a model home using toy plastic construction bricks, wood blocks or other materials of their choice. High school students can participate in the Iowa Dream and Design Challenge, which involves conceptualizing and designing a project that could improve their community.

Students will seek feedback about the project’s feasibility from people who would be affected, but students will not actually build the project. More details are available at clearinghouse.futurereadyiowa.gov/challenge.