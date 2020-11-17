Capitol Digest: Contact tracers sought; inmate dies of COVID

“The message that has been delivered time and again for months is that Iowans will do the right thing,” they said in a call for the governor to follow recommendations of the White House COVID-19 task force.

“It is clear that message is not working. The exploding numbers demand more concrete action. It is past time to adopt the mandates recommended by our nation’s experts.”

So now it is time Iowa leaders, “beginning with our governor, do the right thing,” they wrote in a letter signed by nearly 800 Iowans. Also, because of the toll of the pandemic extends beyond the infection itself, the faith leaders recommended Reynolds provide economic relief to small businesses owned and operated by Iowans.

NMATE LIKELY DIES OF COVID-19: Officials with the state Department of Corrections announced Monday that Gene Edward Dryer, 72, had died, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions.

Dryer was transported from the Clarinda Correctional Facility to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City early last week when medical staff noticed his condition beginning to worsen. He died about 6 a.m. Saturday.

Dryer had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree kidnapping conviction from Dubuque County. His sentence began on May 3, 1994.