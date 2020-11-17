Capitol Digest: Contact tracers sought

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:
CONTACT TRACERS SOUGHT: Officials with the state Department of Public Health are seeking qualified vendors to provide COVID-19 contact tracing and case investigation services.
State officials say the emergency procurement is needed because of “the exponential increase” in the COVID-19 case volume to provide additional resources to assist with coronavirus contact tracing and case investigation.
The state’s request for proposal process will be expedited and will seek to procure an emergency contract with an anticipated start date within seven calendar days after the announcement of the award.
Interested vendors will be asked to establish a team assigned to investigate COVID-19 cases and trace the contacts each affected person had with guidance from the health agency.
Teams will be expected to work seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. and provide a daily progress report to the state agency, including daily summaries of the number of cases investigated and contacts traced. Team members should on average complete three case investigations or six contact notifications per hour, according to the state’s specifications. Proposals from interested vendors are due by 11:59 p.m. Nov. 17. Details are available at the idph.iowa.gov/finance/funding-opportunities.
STATE EMERGENCY MONEY: The Iowa Executive Council voted 4-0 Monday to approve nearly $405,000 in emergency allocations or other payments to cover a variety of issues and damages.
More than $146,000 was needed to repair damage to the Iowa Communications Network caused by erosion and the Aug. 10 derecho that hit Iowa.
Nearly $126,000 was authorized to deal with damage caused by a hot water loop failure at the state prison near Newton, while $52,000 was needed because of two mercury spills at the University of Iowa’s College of Pharmacy Building.
Another $49,500 for the University of Iowa went to cover damage from a burst sprinkler and a musical instrument stolen at the Voxman Music Building in Iowa City.
Those approving the items were Secretary of State Paul Pate, Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig, State Auditor Rob Sand and State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald. Gov. Kim Reynolds did not participate in Monday’s online meeting.
CLERGY SEEKS MASK MANDATE: Iowa religious leaders called on Gov. Kim Reynolds to take action — including a statewide mask mandate — to protect the health and safety of Iowans and reduce the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in communities across Iowa.
In a Monday morning news conference organized by the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, leaders of Christian, Jewish, Sikh and Islamic communities said Reynolds must do more than ask Iowans to “do the right thing.”
“The message that has been delivered time and again for months is that Iowans will do the right thing,” they said in a call for the governor to follow recommendations of the White House COVID-19 task force.
“It is clear that message is not working. The exploding numbers demand more concrete action. It is past time to adopt the mandates recommended by our nation’s experts.”
So now it is time Iowa leaders, “beginning with our governor, do the right thing,” they wrote in a letter signed by nearly 800 Iowans. Also, because of the toll of the pandemic extends beyond the infection itself, the faith leaders recommended Reynolds provide economic relief to small businesses owned and operated by Iowans.
NMATE LIKELY DIES OF COVID-19: Officials with the state Department of Corrections announced Monday that Gene Edward Dryer, 72, had died, likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other preexisting medical conditions.
Dryer was transported from the Clarinda Correctional Facility to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City early last week when medical staff noticed his condition beginning to worsen. He died about 6 a.m. Saturday.
Dryer had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree kidnapping conviction from Dubuque County. His sentence began on May 3, 1994.
