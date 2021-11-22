Capitol Digest: COVID-19 booster available expanded

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:

COVID-19 BOOSTERS EXPANDED: Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health said COVID-19 vaccination “booster” doses are now available for all Iowans over the age of 18. Eligibility had been limited to individuals age 65 and older and those who lived or worked in high risk environments, but state officials said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has authorized boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for all adults age 18 and over. Also, those who received a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are already eligible for a booster two months after their initial dose.

To date, 74% of Iowans age 18 and over and 71% of Iowans age 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine. With the recent authorization of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, more than 31,000 Iowans in the 5-11 age group have also received their first vaccine. Also, heading into the holiday gathering season, health officials are urging Iowans to get their flu vaccines as soon as possible -- noting that influenza activity in the state is still low but cases have increased in the last week.

Vaccine providers in Iowa can be found at vaccinate.iowa.gov/providers/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery or vaccines.gov/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.