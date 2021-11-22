Capitol Digest: COVID-19 booster available expanded

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:
COVID-19 BOOSTERS EXPANDED: Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health said COVID-19 vaccination “booster” doses are now available for all Iowans over the age of 18. Eligibility had been limited to individuals age 65 and older and those who lived or worked in high risk environments, but state officials said the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has authorized boosters of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for all adults age 18 and over. Also, those who received a single shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are already eligible for a booster two months after their initial dose.
To date, 74% of Iowans age 18 and over and 71% of Iowans age 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine. With the recent authorization of the pediatric Pfizer vaccine, more than 31,000 Iowans in the 5-11 age group have also received their first vaccine. Also, heading into the holiday gathering season, health officials are urging Iowans to get their flu vaccines as soon as possible -- noting that influenza activity in the state is still low but cases have increased in the last week.
Vaccine providers in Iowa can be found at vaccinate.iowa.gov/providers/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery or vaccines.gov/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
NEW 2022 STATE TAX WITHHOLDING TABLES: Officials with the state Department of Revenue have issued updated income tax withholding formulas and tables for the 2022 tax year. The state agency updates withholding formulas and tables each year because individual income tax brackets are indexed annually to adjust for inflation, according to the department. Employers can find the new Iowa 2022 withholding formulas and tables online at tax.iowa.gov/withholding-tax-information?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Also, the state revenue department has updated the online withholding calculator at tax.iowa.gov/withholding-calculator?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery to help individuals calculate their 2022 withholding amounts.
As a reminder, employers will update withholding amounts starting Jan. 1, 2022, but employees also can make changes to their Iowa W-4 (withholding) form by contacting their employers.
IOWA SOLDIERS RETURN HOME: Officials with the Iowa National Guard said about 150 soldiers will be honored in a community welcome home ceremony for the 3654th Support Maintenance Company at the Endeavor Air hangar on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m. at the Des Moines International Airport.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the event or Iowans also can view the ceremony live by going to the Iowa National Guard Facebook page @IowaNationalGuard. The unit -- which is headquartered in Knoxville and supported by a detachment based in Oskaloosa -- covered a vast area, maintaining military equipment at 22 locations within U.S. Central Command. The CENTCOM region encompasses 27 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Members of the company provided a broad spectrum of support -- including COVID-19 response teams, Afghanistan retrograde operations, non-combatant evacuation operations, and area recovery support.
TIPS TO AVOID SHOPPING SCAMS: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office is offering consumers some tips heading into the holiday shopping season to avoid scams while facing potential supply chain shortages and shipping delays.
According to the AG’s office, consumers looking to safeguard their personal information when buying gift cards or shopping online are advised to shop smartly and be vigilant when scouring the internet for their hard-to-find gifts through online marketplaces or with retailers you’ve never heard of before. Buyers should pay using a safe method like credit cards and check the rules about refunds and returns, and what happens if there’s a problem.
Other tips are designed to avoid ID theft, caution consumers to be wary of unexpected emails and calls, know the rules for using gift cards, and properly research any donations to charities or organizations seeking contributions.
FUTURE READY IOWA GRANT: The state has opened a $1.2 million Future Ready Iowa grant opportunity for employers who are developing workforce solutions, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday.
The Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund is designed to expand opportunities for Iowans to earn postsecondary credentials that lead to high-demand jobs. It does this by encouraging Iowa employers, community leaders, and others to collaborate and support the development of regional workforce talent.
Applications must be submitted by Dec. 17 to iowagrants.gov.
The grants require that any requested amount be matched dollar-for-dollar with private investment. Applicants can request funding up to $50,000.
The funds can be used to support credit and noncredit programs, along with wraparound support programs such as transportation, equipment and innovative technologies to help Iowans complete job training and education.
For more information, visit futurereadyiowa.gov/innovation.
IOWA GALA: Iowans from across the state are invited to enjoy Iowa art, history, food and entertainment during the 10th annual Celebrate Iowa Gala presented by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The cultural celebration returns to an in-person format Dec. 10 at the Scottish Rite Consistory, 519 Park St., Des Moines, as Iowa revs up for its 175th statehood anniversary.
Iowa joined the Union on Dec. 28, 1846.
Over the last decade, the Celebrate Iowa Gala has raised critical dollars for statewide programs of the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
Funds from the gala have helped the society create new exhibits, develop educational programs for children and lifelong learners, increase access to the state’s vast historical collection and launch a mobile museum in a Winnebago that recently embarked on its second 99-county tour.
The gala will feature live musical performances by the Awful Purdies, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Phineas Pope; an exhibit of new artwork inspired by Iowa history; a pop-up display from the State Historical Museum of Iowa; hand-drawn portraits from the Portrait Studio; and specialties from some of Iowa’s most popular restaurants.
Guests will be able to sample a signature “Iowa 175” cocktail from the Mississippi River Distilling Co. in LeClaire as well as an “1846 Corn Lager” produced with old-fashioned brewing techniques at Court Avenue Brewing Co. in Des Moines.
Tickets range from $125 to $250, with discounted $100 tickets for young professionals (40 and younger). Proceeds from the event go to the Iowa Historical Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that supports statewide initiatives of the State Historical Society of Iowa.
For tickets, visit iowaculture.gov/gala.