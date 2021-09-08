Capitol Digest: Crops in the home stretch

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday:
SEPT. 11 COMMEMORATION: The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has scheduled a State Historical Society of Iowa museum display and a bell-ringing ceremony Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
Society members plan to honor first responders and commemorate victims with a bell-ringing ceremony outside the Capitol in Des Moines. Organizers say the Liberty Bell east of the Iowa Statehouse will toll first at 7:46 a.m. to mark the time of the attack on the World Trade Center’s North Tower in New York City, and then later to mark the attacks on the South Tower and the Pentagon, as well the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.
The tolling will follow a 5-5-5 ringing protocol used by many fire departments to honor the memory of firefighters who died in service.
After the bell ceremony, the public is invited to the State Historical Museum of Iowa from 10 to 11 a.m. to see a display that commemorates those who died during the attacks. The display also honors the service of Iowa City firefighter Glenn Pauley, who assisted in the rescue and recovery operation at the site of the Twin Towers in New York.
50TH ANNIVERSARY: It’s been 50 years since the Hubbell family formally donated Terrace Hill to the state of Iowa. In an August 1971 ceremony, the family handed over the keys to then Gov. Robert Ray.
Ray appointed a Terrace Hill Planning Commission, which decided Terrace Hill should be the official residence of the governor. In 1976, Ray and his family moved in, and it has been home to governors since then.
CROPS IN THE HOME STRETCH: About 14% of Iowa’s corn crop has reached maturity, with 60% of the acres rated good to excellent despite dry conditions in some parts of the state.
The weekly crop report issued Tuesday by state and federal agriculture officials said crop damage was reported in the northeast and west-central parts of Iowa due to heavy rain, hail and strong winds.
Also, state officials reported maturity in soybean fields was ahead of normal with 61% of the bean crop rated good to excellent.
Overall, topsoil moisture levels across Iowa were rated 34% short to very short, with 63% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 16% very short, 37% short and 47% adequate to surplus.
According to State Climatologist Justin Glisan, Iowa’s average precipitation total was above normal for the second consecutive week. The wettest conditions were in western Iowa, and multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms helped ease some drought conditions.
Weekly precipitation totals ranged from a third of an inch in Lee County to 3.89 inches near New Market in Taylor County. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.42 inches while the normal is nine-tenths of an inch.
INMATE DIES: Phillip Benito Cuevas, 81, died Saturday due to complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions while in hospice care at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
Cuevas had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Polk County since Feb. 25, 1977.