Capitol Digest: Crops in the home stretch

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Tuesday:

SEPT. 11 COMMEMORATION: The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has scheduled a State Historical Society of Iowa museum display and a bell-ringing ceremony Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Society members plan to honor first responders and commemorate victims with a bell-ringing ceremony outside the Capitol in Des Moines. Organizers say the Liberty Bell east of the Iowa Statehouse will toll first at 7:46 a.m. to mark the time of the attack on the World Trade Center’s North Tower in New York City, and then later to mark the attacks on the South Tower and the Pentagon, as well the crash of Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

The tolling will follow a 5-5-5 ringing protocol used by many fire departments to honor the memory of firefighters who died in service.

After the bell ceremony, the public is invited to the State Historical Museum of Iowa from 10 to 11 a.m. to see a display that commemorates those who died during the attacks. The display also honors the service of Iowa City firefighter Glenn Pauley, who assisted in the rescue and recovery operation at the site of the Twin Towers in New York.