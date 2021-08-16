Capitol Digest: Crops maturing ahead of schedule

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

CROP REPORT: Iowa crops are maturing ahead of schedule despite the continued lack of moisture, according to the weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report.

Iowa’s corn condition rated 58% good to excellent, with corn in or beyond the dough stage reaching 83%, a week ahead of the five-year average. Twenty-nine percent of the corn crop has reached the dent stage, four days ahead of normal. There were scattered reports of corn reaching the mature stage.

Soybeans setting pods reached 90%, one week ahead of normal. Soybean condition was rated 58 percent good to excellent. Oats harvested for grain reached 93 percent, three days behind the five-year average.

Although isolated areas of Iowa received substantial rain, some areas of Iowa had no measurable precipitation. Topsoil moisture levels rated 23% very short, 38% short, 38% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture levels rated 27% very short, 40 percent short and 33% adequate.

The third cutting of alfalfa hay reached 54% complete, with hay condition rated 55% good to excellent. Pasture condition was rated 33% good to excellent, but in some areas pastures have stopped growing due to lack of rain.