Capitol Digest: DNR promotes Fish Iowa! program

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
CHIEF JUDGE APPOINTED: Judge Myron Gookin of Fairfield has been appointed chief judge of the 8th Judicial District by Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen.
Gookin succeeds Chief Judge Mary Ann Brown, who will retire Dec. 31. He will start his new position Jan. 1.
Gookin was appointed to the bench in August 2011. He received his bachelor’s degree with distinction from Iowa State University in 1980 and his Juris Doctorate with honors from the Drake University law school in 1983.
Gookin was in private practice in Fairfield from July 1983 until his appointment to the bench. He serves on the board of the 8th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. He is married and has three children.
As chief judge, Gookin will supervise all judicial officers and court employees in the 8th Judicial District, which consists of Appanoose, Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Van Buren, Wapello and Washington counties.
The district has 11 district court judges, seven district associate court judges, one associate juvenile court judge, 14 part-time magistrates and 120 employees, with an operating budget for the current fiscal year of about $15.4 million. More than 53,000 cases were filed in there in 2020.
LET’S GO FISHING: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Fish Iowa! angler education program has partnered with the Recreational Fishing and Boating Foundation’s Vamos A Pescar program to provide funding to local tax-exempt organizations to support efforts to educate and engage families in high-density Hispanic communities through programs, classes and fishing activities.
Minimum grant request is $5,000 with a cash match required.
The fund and Fish Iowa! will provide funds for programming from Feb. 1 to Nov. 1, 2022. Applications must be submitted via email no later than Dec. 8. For grant guidelines and applications, contact Barb.Gigar@dnr.iowa.gov.
COMMITTEE MOVES: Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, has announced new committee assignments in light of two new GOP House members winning special elections.
Rep. Mike Bousselot, R-Ankeny, will join the Commerce Committee as vice chairman, and the Labor, Economic Growth, and Administrative Rules Review committees. Rep. Jon Dunwell, R-Newton, will be vice chairman of the Administration and Regulations Subcommittee and also serve on the Transportation, Environmental Protection, and Local Government committees.
Grassley also named Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, to the Appropriations Committee, Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars, to the Agriculture and Natural Resources subcommittee, and Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, to the Ways and Means Committee.
The 2022 legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 10.
JUDICIAL NOMINATIONS: The State Judicial Nominating Commission has nominated three people for Gov. Kim Reynolds to consider for appointment to the Iowa Court of Appeals to fill a vacancy when Judge Michael Mullins retires.
The commission interviewed seven applicants Wednesday and nominated Judge Mary Chicchelly of Cedar Rapids, William Miller of Des Moines and Mary Triick of Clive. The governor has 30 days in which to appoint the new judge.