Capitol Digest: DNR promotes Fish Iowa! program

CHIEF JUDGE APPOINTED: Judge Myron Gookin of Fairfield has been appointed chief judge of the 8th Judicial District by Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen.

Gookin succeeds Chief Judge Mary Ann Brown, who will retire Dec. 31. He will start his new position Jan. 1.

Gookin was appointed to the bench in August 2011. He received his bachelor’s degree with distinction from Iowa State University in 1980 and his Juris Doctorate with honors from the Drake University law school in 1983.

Gookin was in private practice in Fairfield from July 1983 until his appointment to the bench. He serves on the board of the 8th Judicial District Department of Correctional Services. He is married and has three children.

As chief judge, Gookin will supervise all judicial officers and court employees in the 8th Judicial District, which consists of Appanoose, Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Van Buren, Wapello and Washington counties.