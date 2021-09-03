Capitol Digest: Drive sober this Labor Day weekend

The CERA distinction will make Hicok better able to help the office and county auditors across the state in navigating elections, said Pate, who earned the designation in 2018, becoming the first secretary of state in the U.S. to complete the certification process while serving in that office.

Hicok joined the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office in March 2016 following 10 years in the Bremer County Auditor’s Office, where he served in various roles, including deputy auditor.

ALCOHOL SALES STRONG: Iowans continued to spend on alcoholic beverages, according to the state Alcoholic Beverages Division, which reported $415.8 million in liquor sales, a 13.2 percent increase from fiscal 2020 to 2021.

The division reported an increase of about $900,000, or 2.7 percent, in liquor sales revenue for July 2022 compared with July 2021 when using an accrual basis of accounting, indicating that the growth in liquor sales may begin to slow.

About $150 million was reverted to the state general fund and to the Iowa Department of Public Health for substance abuse treatment and prevention programs, more than the $141 million projected by the Revenue Estimating Conference.