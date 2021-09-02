Capitol Digest: Drought lessens in Iowa

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
DROUGHT LESSENS: August was the first of the summer months to bring above-normal precipitation to the state, providing significant relief to ongoing drought conditions, according to the latest Water Summary Update.
Average precipitation for August totaled 4.64 inches, or 0.51 inches above normal, with especially high precipitation occurring in northeast Iowa at the end of the month.
Monthly precipitation totals ranged from 0.23 inches in Fairfield to 20.65 inches at Ionia, a Chickasaw County city of 300 in north-central Iowa, where 11.25 inches of that total fell over a 24-hour period ending Sunday. The downpour caused flooding along the Wapsipinicon and Turkey rivers this week.
Despite the above normal rainfall for the month, statewide 2021 rainfall totals are more than 4 inches below normal for the year.
Streamflow and soil moisture levels have improved over most of the state as well. Drought conditions, as reflected in the U.S. Drought Monitor, have also improved.
The area of extreme drought in Iowa has been eliminated, and the area of severe drought has been reduced to less than 13 percent of the state. Still, drought conditions persist in more than 70 percent of the state, though severity has been significantly reduced.
For more information, visit iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Water-Quality/Water-Summary-Update.
AUGUST REVENUES: Iowa’s August revenues were $119 million more, or nearly 16 percent higher, than in August 2020, but the Legislative Services Agency said that was because the second quarter ended on the last weekend in July, which pushed tax payments into August.
Personal income taxes received was up $452 million, or 9.6 percent from the previous August.
Sales tax receipts increased nearly $393 million, or 16.9 percent; corporate income taxes were down $4.2 million. or 26.1 percent; and other tax receipts dipped $700,000. or 0.2 percent. to almost $77 million.
The state issued tax refunds of $31 million, a drop of $31.6 million from August 2020, and school infrastructure refunds totaled $51 million, up nearly $5 million compared to last August.
COVID’S COST: The “preventable hospitalizations” of unvaccinated people for COVID-19 cost an estimated $2.3 billion in June and July, according to a report from the nonpartisan Peterson Center on Healthcare and Kaiser Family Foundation, which Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand highlighted in a news release.
According to the national report, 98.3 percent of the 185,000 adults hospitalized with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in June and July were unvaccinated.
Of those hospitalizations, 113,000 were deemed preventable, according to the report.
The organizations calculated the average cost of a COVID hospitalization at $20,000, producing the $2.3 billion total price tag.
“Any hospitalization due to a serious illness is difficult for the patient and their families. It’s especially disheartening when the hospitalization is almost entirely preventable,” Sand said in the news release.
“We are all paying for these preventable hospitalizations, whether it be in the form of premiums to private insurers or costs to taxpayer-funded public programs,” he said. “Please don’t add to others’ expenses: Get the vaccine. Most importantly, it saves lives, but it also saves money.”
Just 49 percent of all Iowans are fully vaccinated — 58 percent of Iowans over age 12 — according to the most recent state public health data.
IOWA DILIGENT ON TOBACCO: An arbitration panel has ruled unanimously that Iowa “diligently enforced” state laws against tobacco companies that did not sign the Master Settlement Agreement in 1998 between tobacco companies and 46 states, including Iowa, which was estimated to encompass more than $206 billion in the first 25 years.
The panel endorsed previous findings that “Iowa exemplified a settling state … continuously and persistently” enforcing the state’s tobacco laws, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said in a news release.
The panel found that Iowa’s efforts “were not static, but reflected a recognition based on experience that it could improve enforcement. … by refining its efforts and implementing enhanced enforcement tools to achieve greater results.”
The decision by the panel is a significant legal victory for the state in a yearslong dispute with major tobacco companies that have withheld a significant portion of their 2004 settlement payments to the states and territories covered by the Master Settlement Agreement, Miller said.
The tobacco manufacturers pay billions annually to participating states in exchange for the states agreeing not to sue for health-related damages to citizens.
While today’s ruling is a victory for Iowa and other states, Miller noted that this arbitration focused on the 2004 sales year, and that tobacco companies could launch further legal challenges for subsequent years.
Since 1999, when tobacco companies sent their first payments to the states, Iowa has received $1.36 billion in payments. This year, tobacco companies transferred $52.9 million to the state treasury in their annual payment.
JUSTICES ON THE ROAD: The Iowa Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in Oskaloosa, Iowa City and Des Moines during its 2021-22 term that runs from now until June 30.
The Supreme Court schedules evening oral argument sessions around the state for citizens who wish to attend a session but are unable to attend sessions in Des Moines.
The court will hear arguments at Oskaloosa High School Sept. 23, the University of Iowa College of Law Oct. 8 and Drake University Law School March 31. Seating is limited at the UI and Drake.
The court’s new term also marks the eighth year the Supreme Court will livestream and archive its oral arguments on the Iowa Courts YouTube channel, youtube.com/channel/UCL6EU7W8kqDKnKPUzMdxr_g.
The court's complete oral argument calendar for its 2021-22 term can be found at iowacourts.gov.