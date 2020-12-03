Capitol Digest: Economic indicators up; COVID-19 aid for art and more

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:
Economic indicators up
Officials with the state Department of Revenue say economic activity in Iowa improved slightly in October.
According to the state agency, the Iowa leading indicators index increased to 103.5 in October from 103.4 in September.
The improvement marked the third month that the index has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic reached Iowa in March. However, the index has decreased 2.7 percent from February — the last month before the coronavirus quarantines began in Iowa.
State officials say four of the eight components (diesel fuel consumption, the Iowa Stock Market Index, the national yield spread, and the new orders index) contributed positively to the October index.
However, residential building permits, average manufacturing hours, the agricultural futures profits index, and average weekly unemployment claims (inverted) were the four components that dragged down the index in October, according to the monthly report. .
Iowa non-farm employment also recorded a slight decrease in October — the 11th month in a row of decline and the seventh-largest one-month decline in the 20-year history behind only April through September this year.
The index was constructed to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that when seen together are considered a signal of a coming contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below a minus 2 percent and a six-month diffusion index below 50.
More business violations
Officials with the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Division have filed an additional four hearing complaints on businesses for violations of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency public health disaster proclamation.
So far, 30 state-licensed businesses have faced complaints related to violations of the COVID-19 restrictions. The latest establishments to be cited were the Mason Dixon Saloon, 1st & Main and Main Street Social, all in Dubuque, and AJ’s Ultra Lounge in Ames.
All the complaints alleged violations for failing to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to limit patrons from congregating together closer than 6 feet; and failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their beverages.
The Ames lounge also was cited for failing to limit group sizes to no more than eight people unless all members of the groups were members of the same household and failing to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.
Each licensee faces a civil penalty for their violations and has the right to a hearing.
The state agency reports Mason Dixon Saloon and AJ’s Ultra Lounge each have agreed to a $1,000 civil penalty for the alleged violations.
Additionally, Pints Pub n Patio in Des Moines has agreed to a $1,000 civil penalty for alleged violations of the governor’s emergency public health disaster proclamation.
