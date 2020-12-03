Capitol Digest: Economic indicators up; COVID-19 aid for art and more

The index was constructed to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that when seen together are considered a signal of a coming contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below a minus 2 percent and a six-month diffusion index below 50.

More business violations

Officials with the state’s Alcoholic Beverages Division have filed an additional four hearing complaints on businesses for violations of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency public health disaster proclamation.

So far, 30 state-licensed businesses have faced complaints related to violations of the COVID-19 restrictions. The latest establishments to be cited were the Mason Dixon Saloon, 1st & Main and Main Street Social, all in Dubuque, and AJ’s Ultra Lounge in Ames.

All the complaints alleged violations for failing to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to limit patrons from congregating together closer than 6 feet; and failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their beverages.