Capitol Digest: Fitzgerald touts savings plan; investigation finds K-2 at Clarinda facility, and more

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
SAVINGS PLAN
IAble, Iowa’s ABLE plan, provides Iowans with disabilities, especially those who are working, an opportunity to build savings and maintain federal benefits, State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald said.
Under the ABLE to Work Act, eligible working ABLE account owners can contribute more than the $15,000 federal annual contribution limit. The additional contribution amount is based on the prior year’s federal poverty level for a one-person household or the account owner’s gross wages, whichever is less.
IAble allows eligible individuals with disabilities, and their families, to invest and save for qualified disability-related expenses such as housing, assistive technology, health care and more. Account assets are protected from determining eligibility for assistance programs such as Supplemental Security Income and Medicaid. Any Iowa taxpayer, not just account owners, can deduct up to $3,474 in contributions from their 2021 state income taxes.
More than 1,000 individuals with disabilities are saving with IAble and $9 million is invested in the plan, with an average account balance of over $8,454. To learn more, call 888-609-8910.
CONTRABAND
A large-scale investigation and search of the Clarinda Correctional Facility uncovered a significant amount of evidence and material laced with the dangerous synthetic drug known as K-2, or synthetic marijuana, that was delivered through the U.S. mail, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Prison officials have been aware of the rising rates of contraband over the past year, and have been implementing steps to reduce the increasing rates of drug-related overdoses inside the prisons. For example, the department recently modified policies after a book sent through a retailer was discovered to have been contaminated with synthetic drugs.
Last week, security, treatment and medical staff at the Clarinda Correctional Facility noticed an increase in the number of inmates experiencing symptoms consistent with consuming a narcotic. This week, investigators, security staff and K-9 officers from six Iowa prisons and Central Office coordinated a prison-wide investigation. About 60 inmates were found to be involved in the consumption, possession or introduction of K-2.
Investigators will turn over all evidence for investigation and prosecution of those involved from both inside and outside the prison. Meanwhile, the Department of Corrections is making efforts to adjust the mail system for inmates that will allow for those incarcerated to still receive mail, but in a safe and secure fashion.
ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS
The Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs is accepting nominations until July 1 for the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame, which was established in 2017.
Each year the commission inducts up to three Latinos, plus a recipient of the Iowa Latinx Youth Leadership Award, a recipient of the Robert D. Ray Award for Equity and Justice, and a recipient of the Iowa LGBTQIA Leadership Award into the Hall of Fame, paying tribute to them and setting them forth as role models.
The awards will be presented at the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame induction ceremony, to be held in conjunction with Latino Heritage Month, Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, which celebrates Latino heritage, cultures and contributions.
For more information, visit the commission’s website at humanrights.iowa.gov/iowa-latino-hall-fame?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdeliver or contact Sonia Reyes at 515-281-4080 or Sonia.Reyes@iowa.gov.