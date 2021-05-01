Capitol Digest: Fitzgerald touts savings plan; investigation finds K-2 at Clarinda facility, and more

Prison officials have been aware of the rising rates of contraband over the past year, and have been implementing steps to reduce the increasing rates of drug-related overdoses inside the prisons. For example, the department recently modified policies after a book sent through a retailer was discovered to have been contaminated with synthetic drugs.

Last week, security, treatment and medical staff at the Clarinda Correctional Facility noticed an increase in the number of inmates experiencing symptoms consistent with consuming a narcotic. This week, investigators, security staff and K-9 officers from six Iowa prisons and Central Office coordinated a prison-wide investigation. About 60 inmates were found to be involved in the consumption, possession or introduction of K-2.

Investigators will turn over all evidence for investigation and prosecution of those involved from both inside and outside the prison. Meanwhile, the Department of Corrections is making efforts to adjust the mail system for inmates that will allow for those incarcerated to still receive mail, but in a safe and secure fashion.

ACCEPTING NOMINATIONS

The Iowa Commission of Latino Affairs is accepting nominations until July 1 for the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame, which was established in 2017.