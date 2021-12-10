Capitol Digest: Flags at half-staff for Dole

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

HALF-STAFF: Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended her order to fly all flags in Iowa at half-staff until midnight Saturday in honor and remembrance of Sen. Bob Dole, who represented Kansas in Congress for 35 years in the U.S. House and Senate. Dole died Sunday at age 98.

Reynolds’ order was issued in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s proclamation to amend the initial order earlier this week to lower the U.S. flag to half-staff for the updated length of time.

ROAD USE TAX FUND REVENUES: Although Iowa revenues from motor fuel taxes and vehicle registrations decreased in the past month, the Legislative Services Agency reported Thursday that year-to-date distribution from the Road Use Tax Fund is up by $42 million, or 4.5 percent, compared to fiscal 2021.

Compared to December 2020, fuel taxes decreased by $21.9 million, revenue from vehicle registrations decreased by $1.7 million and fees for new vehicle registrations decreased by about $859,000. However, truck registrations increased by $26,600.

Fuel taxes, annual vehicle registration fees and new vehicle registration fees provided 89.6 percent of all revenue in the Road Use Tax Fund through Nov. 30.

PUBLIC HEALTH PROCLAMATION: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday the state of Iowa will remain under a public health emergency disaster proclamation through the end of 2021.

The governor first proclaimed a state of disaster emergency on March 9, 2020, in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 542,422 cases have been reported in Iowa since that date, with 7,550 deaths, according to the latest Iowa Department of Public Health data.

Reynolds told talk show host Jeff Angelo’s iHeart radio audience Wednesday that she plans to renew the proclamation extension she signed Nov. 12 through the end of the year. It was set to expire later this week.

“Our anticipation on that (proclamation extension) is by the end of the year we’ll be able to let it go or end it. Hopefully, Jan. 1 will end the emergency health declaration,” the governor told the WHO-AM radio talk show host.

Reynolds said regulatory relief for hospitals is needed as COVID-19 hospitalizations are at the highest level in nearly a year, with about three-fourths of the COVID-19 patients not being vaccinated.

Currently, about 58 percent of Iowans aged 5 and older are fully vaccinated.

HUNTING/FISHING LICENSES ON SALE: Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say resident hunting, fishing and other state-issued licenses for 2022 are available beginning Dec. 15.

DNR officials say Iowa’s menu of license options includes the popular “Outdoor Combo” for hunting/fishing/habitat for $55; the Angler’s Special three-year fishing license for $62; and the Hunter’s Special three-year hunting license with habitat included for $101.

Also available is the Bonus Line option for $14, allowing resident and non-resident anglers to fish with one more line in addition to the two lines allowed with the regular fishing license.

DNR officials also noted that beginning Dec. 15, hunters who purchase a 2022 license and plan to pursue migratory game birds will be required to register for the Harvest Information Program.

Hunters can do thatthrough the Go Outdoors Iowa app on their smartphone — iowadnr.gov/waterfowl or at gooutdoorsiowa.com — and answering the questions there.

Once registered, hunters will need to physically write a confirmation number on the line provided at the top of the license as proof of registration.

The state agency says the change was necessary because registering through license vendors at the time of purchase has been inconsistent.

Licenses are available at 700 locations across the state, and on the DNR website at iowadnr.gov/GoOutdoorsIowa. Licenses purchased for 2021 expire Jan. 10.

MILLER LEADS ASSOCIATION: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has been elected to serve as the president of the National Association of Attorneys General, hoping to focus on consumer protection issues during his term.

Specifically, Miller said he has selected “Consumer Protection 2.0: Tech Threats and Tools” as his presidential initiative due to the “unprecedented” sophistication and the seriousness of the threats currently facing consumers.

Miller said the rapid changes in digital technology and social media pose both promise and peril for all Americans.

“In 2022, I want to muster our collective efforts to fight back,” he said. “This will require a bipartisan approach as well as strong partnerships with federal, state, and local officials; consumer groups; and partners in the private sector.”

Miller said he will host his presidential summit in Des Moines in August.