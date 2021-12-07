Capitol Digest: Flags at half-staff for Dole

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest.

PRISON ASSAULT: A correctional officer at the Iowa State Penitentiary at Fort Madison was assaulted by an inmate Sunday, the Department of Correction reported.

The officer was part of a response team assisting with the removal of an uncooperative inmate — who had assaulted a correctional officer — from a cell when assaulted with a sharp object.

The officer involved was taken to the hospital by department vehicle for an injury to the arm. He has since been released and has returned to duty.

The inmate has been evaluated by medical staff and this incident remains under investigation, the department said.

PAYING THE BILLS: The Iowa Executive Council approved payments for legal fees and other expenses during its meeting Monday.

Among the payments was $19,389 requested by the Attorney General’s Office for court costs and expenses incurred in prosecuting civil commitments under the Sexually Violent Predator program.

Another $5,000 requested by the attorney general was approved for prosecution of tribal cases involving offense by non-natives against non-natives or without a victim on the Sac and Fox Indian Settlement in Tama County.

Also, $3,708 to three law firms for cases involving Iowa PBS, Glenwood Resource Center and Iowa State Fair Authority.

Also approved was a total of $87,170 requested by the Auditor’s Office to employ outside certified public accounting firms for audits of 25 small cities.

HALF-STAFF: Flags on Iowa state government buildings will be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor former Kansas Republican U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday at the age of 98.

“Sen. Dole was an American hero,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in her order to lower the flags. “Known for a time as our third senator, he was a man of principle, wit, and courage.”

Dole represented Kansas in the U.S. House and Senate for 35 years. A World War II veteran, he was an influential force in U.S. politics, seeking the U.S. presidency three times.

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags also will be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

MORE PEOPLE KEY TO IOWA: The head of Iowa’s Economic Development Authority told a tax group Thursday the state needs to grow its population and address broadband and housing impediments to spur economic vitality and deal with workforce issues.

IEDA Director Debi Durham said much of Iowa's population growth the past decade came from immigrants moving into the state and a 61% increase in non-white residents, which is changing how Iowa looks and how it markets itself to outsiders moving forward.

Workforce issues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic also affected women more as day care centers closed and schools shifted to online learning. Lingering effects still are holding down labor participation as Iowa has more job openings that people to fill them, Durham noted.

“We have to grow the population so those of you who can have babies you should think about it, right, because we need to boost the population organically as much as we can,” Durham told members of the Iowa Taxpayers Association.

“At the same time, though, we know that we can’t get from this place to this place unless we grow our population, so we have to welcome more people to Iowa.”

REST AREA MAKEOVER: The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for the proposed improvements and right of way needs to the Interstate 80 rest area east of Victor on eastbound Interstate 80, about 2.8 miles east of the County Road V-38 interchange in Iowa County.

The DOT’s Rest Area Management Plan identified the need for additional truck parking. There is parking for 22 trucks, which will be increased to 40 under the agency’s plan. It also calls for a truck inspection area on the east end of the rest area, and new sidewalk connections to the new rest area building.

To do that, the number of parking spaces for cars will be reduced from 85 to 47. Accessible parking spots will be increased from three to four.

The rest area will remain open during construction, with trucks prohibited during a portion of the construction. Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2023.

RETHINKING TAX INCENTIVES: The state’s top economic development recruiter said Thursday she would like to see the Iowa Legislature change the strategy for luring business growth and expansion in Iowa.

Along with bolstering Iowa’s taxation, regulatory and workforce approaches, IEDA Director Debi Durham said policymakers need to “rethink how we do incentives” since most of the state’s tax credits are capped and rarely are fully utilized by applicants who land the awards.

She said it would be better to have a system of refundable tax credits that are performance-based and don’t have long carry-forward provisions. Durham said she has an “unbelievable” number of prospective projects interested in Iowa with “85 to 90%” large capital manufacturing projects.

“I have never seen a year like this before — ever,” she told members of the Iowa Taxpayers’ Association at the group’s annual meeting in Altoona.

STATE FAIR AUDIT: A routine annual audit report of the Iowa State Fair by the state auditor’s office for fiscal 2020 showed the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced cancellation of the iconic summer event last year.

According to the audit, the fair authority’s operating revenue totaled $3,221,424 — a 90% decline from the previous year. Likewise, operating expenses were down by nearly 53%.

Revenue to the fair’s foundation was up nearly 66% to $8.6 million due to an increase in state appropriations in fiscal 2020, the audit noted.

The 11-day event was able to rebound in 2021, with 1,094,480 visitors — an attendance again affected by the ongoing pandemic that was 75,895 below the record of 1,170,375 set in 2019.

Next year’s State Fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 11-21.

COVER CROP DISCOUNT: Iowa farmers and landowners who planted cover crops this fall are encouraged to apply for the state’s cover crop insurance discount program by Jan. 14, according to officials in the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Qualifying farmers and landowners who meet the eligibility requirements can receive a $5 per acre discount on their spring crop insurance premiums by signing up at apply.cleanwateriowa.org

Ag officials say cover crops help improve soil health, prevent soil erosion and lock in nutrients, especially during extreme weather, as well as reduce nitrogen and phosphorous loads to improve water quality.

To date, about 1,700 farmers have enrolled nearly 700,000 acres of cover crops in the program, according to the department.