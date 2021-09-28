Capitol Digest: Harvest in full bloom

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:
HARVEST IN FULL BLOOM: Iowa’s weekly crop report issued Monday indicated that row-crop harvest has begun across Iowa with almost three-quarters of the corn crop at maturity — four days ahead of normal.
Corn harvest for grain has reached 9 percent statewide, while 18 percent of the soybean crop has been harvested with 95 percent of bean plants at the coloring stage or beyond and 77 percent dropping leaves.
Iowa’s corn condition was rated 59 percent good to excellent, while 62 percent of the soybean crop was rated good to excellent.
“Weather conditions have allowed harvest to get underway in many areas of the state,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “Forecasts through the end of the month, along with initial October outlooks, show the possibility of unseasonably warm temperatures continuing.”
REDISTRICTING REPORT: The Temporary Redistricting Advisory Committee issued its report on the first proposed set of maps for Iowa’s decennial redistricting process.
The report contains a summary of the process thus far: a description of Iowa’s largely nonpartisan redistricting process, documentation of the public comments made during three public hearings and submitted online, and a copy of the Iowa Supreme Court order that gave clearance to state lawmakers to conduct the redistricting process even though the state constitutional deadline has passed.
The redistricting process was delayed this year by delayed federal census data. State lawmakers will meet next Tuesday, Oct. 5, for a special session of the Iowa Legislature to debate and vote on the maps, which will reset Iowa’s political boundaries for the next 10 years. If lawmakers reject the maps, the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency will create a second proposal
FOOD TO TABLE TASK FORCE: Members of a Farm to Table task force met Monday to identify strategies they hope will improve the farm to table supply chain, making it easier for farmers to access markets and sell their products.
The 14-member group — led by Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Vice President John Lawrence — plans to meet three times this fall before preparing a report and submitting its findings to the Iowa Legislature by Dec. 10.
The task force is charged with understanding and recommending how institutional purchasers, including schools, may procure food derived from local or regional producers and processors — including meat, dairy, eggs, fruits and vegetables, nuts and honey.
Additionally, the task force will review existing practices and recommend ways to improve direct-to-consumer transactions, donation efforts and nutrition programs.
EXECUTIVE COUNCIL ACTION: Members of the Iowa Executive Council voted 5-0 Monday to approve nearly $88,000 to cover state vehicle-related costs.
Damage reports included 10 incidents where Iowa State Patrol vehicles were damaged in collisions with deer along state roadways, two incidents involving raccoons, one where hail caused damage and one involving a media tent.
Separately, the state Department of Administrative Services had vehicles encountering damage due to deer, vandalism and a pheasant, while $17,124 in costs was incurred due to catalytic converters stolen from six DAS vehicles.
Also Monday, the council met as the Iowa Board of Canvass to certify that Ankeny Republican Michael Bousselot won the Sept. 14 special election to fill a vacant seat in Iowa House District 37, defeating Democrat Andrea Phillips by a margin of 5,920 votes to 5,551 votes.
IOWAN NAMED TO NATIONAL POST: Elizabeth Matney, the Iowa Department of Human Services’ Medicaid director, is one of six Medicaid directors chosen to participate in the Medicaid Leadership Institute.
The national initiative directed by the Center for Health Care Strategies is made possible by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
The program offers a unique opportunity for Medicaid directors and their key staff from across the U.S. to enhance the skills necessary to successfully lead and improve their state programs and impact health outcomes.
Matney was competitively selected to participate in the leadership development program along with five additional Medicaid directors from Alaska, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska and Pennsylvania, according to a DHS news release.
During the 10-month program, fellows will gain skills in key areas, including fostering delivery system innovation, leading effective multisector collaboration, advancing health equity for Medicaid enrollees, engaging key stakeholders, communicating the impact of their programs and developing leaders of the future.
DCI CRIME LAB HONORED: Officials with the state Department of Public Safety announced Monday that the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalistics Laboratory in Ankeny has been honored as a 2021 Foresight Maximus Award winner.
The national award recognizes performance by the nation’s top 15 forensic laboratories that achieved at least 90 percent peak efficiency for the 2019-20 Project Foresight reporting year. The award came from the North Carolina-based American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors, a nonprofit professional society of crime lab directors and forensic science managers founded in 1974.
COVER CROP PROGRAM: The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is offering a cover crop insurance discount program for farmers. The program gives farmers and landowners who plant fall cover crops, like rye and oats, the opportunity to apply for a $5 per acre discount on their spring crop insurance premiums. Signup for the program will begin in December.
To qualify, the cover crop acres cannot be enrolled in other state or USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service cost share programs. More information about the cover crop insurance discount program is available at cleanwateriowa.org/cropinsurancediscount.