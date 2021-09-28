Capitol Digest: Harvest in full bloom

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:

HARVEST IN FULL BLOOM: Iowa’s weekly crop report issued Monday indicated that row-crop harvest has begun across Iowa with almost three-quarters of the corn crop at maturity — four days ahead of normal.

Corn harvest for grain has reached 9 percent statewide, while 18 percent of the soybean crop has been harvested with 95 percent of bean plants at the coloring stage or beyond and 77 percent dropping leaves.

Iowa’s corn condition was rated 59 percent good to excellent, while 62 percent of the soybean crop was rated good to excellent.

“Weather conditions have allowed harvest to get underway in many areas of the state,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “Forecasts through the end of the month, along with initial October outlooks, show the possibility of unseasonably warm temperatures continuing.”

REDISTRICTING REPORT: The Temporary Redistricting Advisory Committee issued its report on the first proposed set of maps for Iowa’s decennial redistricting process.