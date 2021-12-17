Capitol Digest: Iowa Attorney General's Office warns of fraud scheme

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items:

NEW FRAUD SCHEME: The Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is warning of a new ploy that schemers are using to threaten potential victims by claiming they owe a debt or fine. If the victim doesn’t pay immediately, the scammers say, they could face arrest.

While these threats are untrue, the latest twist involves calling law enforcement and requesting a welfare check at the address of the victim. The appearance of an officer then gives the victim the impression the threats of arrest are legitimate, and they should pay the debt or fine to avoid such a fate.

The Attorney General’s Office urges consumers to be vigilant about potential scams and warn their loved ones of these frauds.

If you have been the victim of a scam, file a complaint at consumer@ag.iowa.gov or with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint or call (888) 777-4590.

DOT HOLIDAY CLOSURES: All Iowa Department of Transportation locations will be closed Dec. 23 through Dec. 25 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

In lieu of Saturday service, driver's license service centers will be open Mondays, Dec. 27, and Jan. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Normal business hours will resume at 8:30 a.m. the Tuesday after each holiday.

Many people, including commercial driver’s license holders, may be able to complete driver’s license business online at iowadot.gov.

The quickest way to get your driver’s license business done is to schedule an appointment at iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector.

Walk-in customers will be served as time allows.

HISTORY SOCIETY TRUSTEE: The State Historical Society of Iowa is accepting nominations for members to serve on its board of trustees.

Nominations can be submitted by any person, but nominees must be members of the State Historical Society of Iowa, willing to attend five meetings per year and serve on various committees.

To submit a nomination or receive more information, contact Jessica Rundlett at jessica.rundlett@iowa.gov or by mail at 600 E. Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50319.

Nominations should be accompanied by a brief biography of the nominee (250 words maximum, written in narrative form). Nominations must be postmarked no later than March 1.

The State Historical Society membership will elect one trustee member in the spring of 2022 to serve a three-year term beginning July 1.

To join the society, visit iowaculture.gov or download a membership form and send it to State Historical Society of Iowa, c/o Memberships, 600 E. Locust Street, Des Moines, IA 50319. For more information about membership, email iowa.history@iowa.gov.

-- Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau