Capitol Digest: Iowa State Fair plans historic tour

HISTORICAL TOUR: To commemorate this year’s 175th anniversary of Iowa’s statehood, Iowa State Fair visitors can take a self-guided historical walking tour.

The tour will show where Iowa soldiers trained for World War I, where lumber from a roller coaster was repurposed to build several local houses and where it’s likely a young Amelia Earhart first saw a plane take flight.

The self-guided tour will kick off the fair with a rally at 8 a.m. Aug. 12 in front of the Department of Natural Resources Building on East Grand Avenue.

Visitors with smartphones can learn about the fair’s history by scanning QR-coded sidewalk decals placed at 14 sites throughout the fairgrounds, where they will remain throughout the 11-day fair.

The shortest route to all 14 sites is just over 1 mile, or about 2,000 steps for an average walker. The tour is free with the price of fair admission.

The tour is presented by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the Healthiest State Initiative.

For more information, visit iowaculture.gov.