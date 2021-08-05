Capitol Digest: Iowa State Fair plans historic tour

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
wa has released the results of its spring 2021 assessment of K-3 early literacy screenings and the Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress for students in grades 3-11.
Iowa is one of the first states to release comprehensive data about student performance over the last year.
The results, released by the Iowa Department of Education, show the percentage of students in kindergarten through third grade scoring at or above benchmarks is on an upward trend.
Student performance dropped 10 percentage points from fall 2019 to fall 2020 after the 2019-20 school year was cut short due to COVID-19. Spring 2021 proficiency scores improved for all grades but kindergarten.
The results show increases and decreases in English language arts proficiency that were similar to earlier years.
Math results showed a 1 to 7 percentage point decrease in the percent of students scoring proficient when compared to the previous assessment.
Iowa’s Postsecondary Readiness Reports show 2020 high school graduates enrolled in college in the fall at lower rates than the class of 2019 — 57.9% compared to 62.1%.
The spring K-3 early literacy screening and the assessment for grades 3-11 can be found on the Iowa Department of Education website.
HISTORICAL TOUR: To commemorate this year’s 175th anniversary of Iowa’s statehood, Iowa State Fair visitors can take a self-guided historical walking tour.
The tour will show where Iowa soldiers trained for World War I, where lumber from a roller coaster was repurposed to build several local houses and where it’s likely a young Amelia Earhart first saw a plane take flight.
The self-guided tour will kick off the fair with a rally at 8 a.m. Aug. 12 in front of the Department of Natural Resources Building on East Grand Avenue.
Visitors with smartphones can learn about the fair’s history by scanning QR-coded sidewalk decals placed at 14 sites throughout the fairgrounds, where they will remain throughout the 11-day fair.
The shortest route to all 14 sites is just over 1 mile, or about 2,000 steps for an average walker. The tour is free with the price of fair admission.
The tour is presented by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the Healthiest State Initiative.
For more information, visit iowaculture.gov.
HUNTING TREASURE AT FAIR: State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is reminding Iowans that next week’s Iowa State Fair is a great place for them to see if they are owed any unclaimed property.
Once again this year, Fitzgerald said his office’s fair booth will provide Iowans a chance from Aug. 12-22 to search for lost treasure they don’t know they have via his office’s Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, which was created in 1983.
“Over the years, we have had tremendous success in reuniting people with their lost treasures at the fair, and we’re looking forward to being back and continuing the success,” said Fitzgerald.
For instance, visitors at the 2019 Iowa State Fair discovered over 3,600 unclaimed properties, valued at more than $343,000.
Unclaimed property refers to money and other financial assets that are considered lost or abandoned when an owner cannot be located after a specific period of inactivity. State law requires these institutions and companies to annually report unclaimed property to the State Treasurer’s Office.