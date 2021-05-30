Capitol Digest: Iowans honored for history contributions

DNR officials say they started finding dead brown trout below a stormwater drain that flows into Otter Creek in Fayette County.

The fish kill, which residents first reported to DNR officials Thursday afternoon, extended at least a mile downstream.

DNR field tests did not point to a definitive cause of death. They said the incident affected only the naturally reproducing trout, no other fish species that were swimming in the creek.

DNR fisheries staff said trout are more sensitive to temperature changes and chemicals.

State officials said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PARK PASSPORT: Consumers who are looking to explore Iowa’s landscapes can sign up for the free Iowa State Park Passport, which lets them track their visits to state parks.

In 2020, the state park system’s centennial anniversary, the passports recorded nearly 30,000 check-ins at parks across the state.

To get a passport, send your email address to traveliowa.com/passport or text PARKS to (515) 531-5995. Beginning today, travelers are eligible for prizes simply by visiting and checking in to one or more of Iowa’s 62 participating state parks.