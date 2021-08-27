Capitol Digest: IPERS earns 29.6% return on investment

“Achieving 100% clean power in Iowa by 2035 is absolutely doable and the critical first step for Iowa to do its part in addressing climate change,” Brian Campbell, the council’s executive director, said in the news release.

“Our state can and must provide the reliable and cost-effective clean energy necessary to support Iowa’s economy,” he said. “This presents an opportunity for growth, attracting businesses with clean energy goals, and substantially increasing jobs, farm incomes, and local tax revenues.”

AUTOMATED TRANSPORTATION: The Iowa Communications Network has been added to the Iowa Advisory Council on Automated Transportation chaired by the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The ICN will hold a subcommittee seat on the infrastructure readiness team.

The 26-member Automated Transportation Council looks to multiple public and private groups within the state to provide the best policies for the emerging field of autonomous transport.

The ICN has brought educational and technical insight into the trends of autonomous transport — how it works today and will work in the future.

The council’s mission is to “lead, coordinate and enable the advancement of automated transportation systems in Iowa.”

Its members include state agencies, regent universities, the Legislature, local government organizations and representatives of transportation-related industry groups.