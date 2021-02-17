Capitol Digest: Lawmakers address Workday software, vacant school demolition funding and more

The distribution would be based on how many days during the fall semester a school had students in the classroom.

HF 439 would provide $65 per student to every district excluding Des Moines public schools that for a time defied a state order for in-person instruction.

“There were added costs for those school districts that were in-person” regardless whether it was all-day or half-day, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, explained recently. “We wanted to step up and make sure that we can offset some of those costs.”

Opponents, including Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said the measure, which also was included in Senate language, was majority Republicans’ attempt to “settle a score with (Des Moines’) leaders because they decided to keep their kids safe through virtual instruction this year, defying radical Republicans.”

Rep. Kirsten Running-Marquardt, D-Cedar Rapids, argued for an amendment to treat all schools the same, including districts such as Cedar Rapids, where in-person teaching was not possible because of the impact of the derecho in addition to the pandemic.

It failed 8-14. The bill was approved 14-8.

