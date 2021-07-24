Capitol Digest: Lawmakers criticize Reynolds for not filling committee positions

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

NO QUORUM: Iowa Senate Democrats are “appalled” that Gov. Kim Reynolds has not filled positions on two state committees dealing with health policy.

The July 14 meeting of the Iowa State Board of Health was canceled because the 11-member board does not have the quorum required to make decisions. The board has seven vacant positions that Reynolds has not filled.

The July 30 meeting of the Iowa Tobacco Use Prevention and Control Commission also has been canceled due to the lack of a quorum.

“I’m appalled that Iowa’s most important health policy board doesn’t have enough members to take action,” said Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, the ranking Democrat on the Iowa Senate Human Resources Committee. “This would be a problem anytime, but it is especially troubling during an ‘all hands on deck’ moment for Iowa health care. Governor Reynolds, do your job so the State Board of Health is able to function during the pandemic.”

The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.