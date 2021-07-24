Capitol Digest: Lawmakers criticize Reynolds for not filling committee positions

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
NO QUORUM: Iowa Senate Democrats are “appalled” that Gov. Kim Reynolds has not filled positions on two state committees dealing with health policy.
The July 14 meeting of the Iowa State Board of Health was canceled because the 11-member board does not have the quorum required to make decisions. The board has seven vacant positions that Reynolds has not filled.
The July 30 meeting of the Iowa Tobacco Use Prevention and Control Commission also has been canceled due to the lack of a quorum.
“I’m appalled that Iowa’s most important health policy board doesn’t have enough members to take action,” said Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, the ranking Democrat on the Iowa Senate Human Resources Committee. “This would be a problem anytime, but it is especially troubling during an ‘all hands on deck’ moment for Iowa health care. Governor Reynolds, do your job so the State Board of Health is able to function during the pandemic.”
The governor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
DOMAINS DOWN: Some state internet domains were down Thursday when, according to the Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer, a third-party vendor had a service disruption causing sites to become unavailable.
State domains, including iowa.gov, state.ia.us and https://www.iowadnr.gov, were down. The outage impacted several commercial sites as well.
According to the state, although the state’s sites were unavailable, security was not breached at any time.
JUDICIAL APPOINTMENT: Gina Badding of Carroll has been appointed to the Iowa Court of Appeals. Badding, who currently serves as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2B, was appointed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
She previously practiced law with Neu, Minnich, Comito, Halbur, Neu & Badding in Carroll. Badding received her undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Iowa.
Badding will fill the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of Iowa Court of Appeals Judge Richard H. Doyle of Des Moines.
The Iowa Court of Appeals is Iowa’s intermediate appellate court. It is composed of nine judges who rule on appeals from district courts across Iowa.
INMATE DIES: Ular Lee Winfun, 66, who was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Lee County, died Monday in a hospice room of the Iowa State Penitentiary at Fort Madison. His sentence began Feb. 4, 1977.
WATER TRAILS: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comments to be included in the upcoming Cedar River Water Trail Plan. Comments regarding river use, safety concerns and improvement suggestions can be sent through a form at iowawatertrails.org/water-trail-development or by emailing the planning team at cedar_river_water_trail@jeo.com before Oct. 1.
Water trails are state-designated local waterways for recreational opportunities. Through a community-based planning process, the Cedar River Water Trail in Mitchell County will improve river safety, highlight access points and focus on the area’s history, culture and wildlife. To receive state designation, a water trail plan must be created to provide an overview of the river, including a detailed map with access points and distances.
Presentations from these meetings conducted last October can be found at iowawatertrails.org/events. Three free public events will be held this summer, including a guided, interpretational float down the Cedar River on Saturday, a booth at Stacyville Brat Daze on July 31 and at the Mitchell County Fair Aug. 4-8.