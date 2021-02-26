Capitol Digest: Lawmakers discuss property liability, felon voting and more

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:

SLIPPERY SLOPE

Granting immunity from liability to commercial property owners who make their property available to the public for wintertime recreational activities is a legal “slippery slope,” a lawmaker warned Wednesday.

The exemption would not apply if the property owner promoted, advertised or charged a fee to use a sledding hill, for example.

However, Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, said the wording of the bill appeared to provide a way to protect the property owner as well as a person who rents the property to operate a sledding business on it. In that case, neither party could be held responsible for injuries or damages.

House File 273 was proposed to protect a property owner who allows others to enjoy winter recreational activities. If the property owner can show the injury or damages occurred from voluntary activities and from the normal and expected risks inherent in the activity, the owner would be exempt from liability.

The House Judiciary subcommittee advanced the bill with the acknowledgment it needs improvement.

FELON VOTING