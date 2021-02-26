Capitol Digest: Lawmakers discuss property liability, felon voting and more

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
SLIPPERY SLOPE
Granting immunity from liability to commercial property owners who make their property available to the public for wintertime recreational activities is a legal “slippery slope,” a lawmaker warned Wednesday.
The exemption would not apply if the property owner promoted, advertised or charged a fee to use a sledding hill, for example.
However, Rep. Brian Meyer, D-Des Moines, said the wording of the bill appeared to provide a way to protect the property owner as well as a person who rents the property to operate a sledding business on it. In that case, neither party could be held responsible for injuries or damages.
House File 273 was proposed to protect a property owner who allows others to enjoy winter recreational activities. If the property owner can show the injury or damages occurred from voluntary activities and from the normal and expected risks inherent in the activity, the owner would be exempt from liability.
The House Judiciary subcommittee advanced the bill with the acknowledgment it needs improvement.
FELON VOTING
The House Judiciary Committee unanimously approved a resolution calling for an amendment to the Iowa Constitution to restore voting rights for felons who have discharged their sentences.
House Study Bill 143 was approved with minimal discussion and now is eligible for consideration by the full House. A companion bill in the Senate has been assigned to a subcommittee.
In August 2020, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order restoring voting rights to tens of thousands of Iowans with felony convictions. Until then, Iowa was the only state that permanently banned felons from voting unless they appealed directly to the governor to have those rights restored.
PUBLIC SAFETY PROTECTIONS
Bills intended to protect public safety and police officers cleared the Senate State Government Committee on Wednesday.
Senators voted 11-4 in support of legislation intended to “back the blue” in Iowa by attempting to prevent local entities from “defunding” police departments.
Under Senate Study Bill 1203, local government entities would be ineligible to receive any state funds if their elected officials reduced the budget of their law enforcement agency unless they reduce their total budget by an equal or larger amount.
The city or county also could provide “sufficient justification” to the state Department of Management — which would set rules for the new arrangement — for cutting its public safety budget.
Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, cited concerns over circumstances in Minneapolis as reasons why the action was needed in Iowa.
Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, expressed concern the bill’s “backwards logic” would pit police against fire in local budgeting decisions due to a “perilous strategy” by legislators to “score a political point.”
Also Wednesday, the committee voted 10-5 to provide “qualified immunity” to police officers in a way Cournoyer said would strengthen Iowa’s legal standard but Boulton contended likely would be nullified by the courts for not meeting a standard that officers acted “with all due care” in the line of duty.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, IOWA
As Iowa commemorates its 175th anniversary of statehood this year, the State Historical Society of Iowa is taking a deeper dive into the state’s past during Iowa History Month, beginning March 1.
Gov. Kim Reynolds kicked off the month with an official proclamation, noting key milestones dating back to Iowa’s entry into the Union in 1846.
Highlights of the monthlong celebration include a new museum exhibition, a statewide book club, at-home activities for children and families, and an array of online presentations about Iowa history.
The new exhibition, “Iowa’s People & Places,” will open March 5 at the State Historical Museum of Iowa and explore more than 13,000 years of history with artifacts that cover a broad range of experiences. Native American settlements, statehood, court rulings, legislation, immigration and elections set the course for Iowa and still affect Iowans today.
The exhibition’s statewide mix of artifacts represents a mosaic of Iowa’s cultural diversity, including stone tools made by some of the earliest inhabitants of the land that would become Iowa, handcrafted Meskwaki beadwork, an embroidered story cloth made by a Hmong immigrant, and several items from the life of astronaut Peggy Whitson.
The State Historical Society of Iowa also has organized a new Iowa History Book Club, which kicks off March 11 with a discussion about “Iowa: The Middle Land,” written by historian Dorothy Schwieder. Additional book club discussions are scheduled quarterly throughout the year.
More information about the celebration can be found at iowaculture.gov.
TOURISM SECRET
One final bill that passed the Senate State Government Committee on Wednesday, 9-5 with one “present” vote, would appropriate $7 million for tourism marketing by a nonprofit organization that Sen. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, told committee members he could not name without consulting with the state’s Economic Development Authority.
“I really think this is bad, bad, bad policy,” said Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, who asked that Senate Study Bill 1171 be referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee for further study.
Before final passage, Johnson said all but $2 million would go to the state authority that houses Iowa’s tourism division.
DIRECT CARE WORKFORCE
House File 402, which calls for expansion of the federally required direct-care worker registry to include all certified nurse assistants regardless of their employment setting, was approved unanimously by the House Human Resources Committee.
Rep. Michael Bergan, R-Dorchester, explained the current law was written more than 40 years ago. Today, nursing homes aren’t the only option for care.
Direct care workers, he said, deserve a place where their training and certification records are maintained and can follow them from one job to another. Now, they often have to repeat training when they change jobs
HF 402 is the result of discussions over several years with groups representing direct-care workers, care providers and people receiving care.
IPERS INVESTMENT UPDATE
At its February meeting, the IPERS Benefits Advisory Committee heard from Chief Investment Officer Karl Koch that the estimated market value of the IPERS Trust Fund was $39 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020.
Investment returns for the current quarter were reported at 9.62 percent and year-to-date for fiscal 2021 were reported at 16.45 percent.
LOOKING GOOD
Members of a House State Government subcommittee liked the spirit of a proposal to allow licensed cosmetologists and barbers to ply their trade at wedding venues on the day of a wedding.
“Hair and makeup is a big deal at wedding venues,” said Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge.
There was support for HSB 215 from the lobby.
Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames, wanted to make sure that wedding venues such as churches and hotels, did not create facilities for stylists and barbers that would not be held to the same standards as salons and barbershops.
HSB 215 would require the Department of Public Health to adopt rules for the practice of cosmetology at such locations and create a database for the reporting and recording complaints about services performed at those locations.
The bill now goes to the full committee.